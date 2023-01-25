The TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) is today under intense scrutiny. Why? Because with the present horrendous crime statistics, we need to know where every police officer is standing. Standing about in a fete where citizens can afford $1,000 for a ticket is not where they are most needed.

Think about it. Citizens who can afford the high-priced, all-inclusive fetes are not there to cause ruction. The women are dressed in clothing costing far more than the tickets. The men are there because they can afford the expense. These people are all there to party down the place. The only bad behaviour is wining down to the ground, overeating the expen­sive catering and getting drunk.

So, why the set of TTPS officers in the exclusive big-fete category? The police should be out there guarding the streets, monitoring all the established hot spots. Who is really benefiting from all this money being paid to the TTPS for gracing private fetes? The police unions?

Am I being farse and out of place, and should I stop asking delicate questions about why the high-priced fees for standing about with a gun?

On Carnival days, all the big bands employ trusted citizens in marked jerseys, taking charge of band member security. Why not employ these same citizens to assist meaningfully at the all-­inclusive fetes? Yes, police officers experienced in crowd control will be needed, but why are the fete promoters constrained to employ so many real-time police?

Is it that the unspoken fact that over the years, the TTPS has latched on to a nice, cushy overtime money earner? Plain talk is not bad manners. Image is everything and mincing words will not change the facts. With more than 40 murders in less than 30 days on the record books, where the police and them? Hundreds of officers in private fetes, standing about and posing, instead of patrolling crucial areas?

This is sweet T&T where citizens really mean it when they say, “I come for the fete. I come for the fete.” When we come out to party, we come out to party. No fighting. No excessive bad behaviour.

Over the years, I have never heard of a big-time, all-inclusive fete degenerating into needing serious police intervention and party people being rushed to the hospital.

So, what so many police officers doing there?

