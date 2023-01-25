The decision by the United States government to grant a licence allowing Trinidad and Tobago to develop the Dragon gas field in Venezuelan territorial waters is a major win for T&T and Caricom.

It is a dramatic demonstration of what is possible when the region stands united.

This point was emphasised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in announcing the decision yesterday when he acknowledged and thanked his Caricom colleagues one by one for their lobbying efforts which have now borne fruit.