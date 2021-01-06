TCL says there’s no plan to increase prices—in the short term. The Trade Ministry reassured the population it “has acted and shall continue to act in the public interest and will continue to review market conditions to ensure both the economic well-being of T&T and the welfare of all consumers”.
How on earth does creating a monopoly in a critical product such as cement ensure the well-being of Trinbagonians?
To the less informed, the Ministry of Trade has put Rock Hard’s cement on the Negative List! In a Public Notice issued by Rock Hard Cement, it states “all tariffs are suspended” and there is an increase in duty by 50 per cent, in addition to the 35-per cent increase earlier in 2020.
Additionally, there is a proposed restriction on cement coming into the country—just 75,000 tonnes—a very small portion of T&T’s annual supply! This certainly feels like the final nail in the coffin of Rock Hard Cement.
Douglas Rushkoff said, “Simply remembering that corporations were invented should alone empower us to reinvent them to our liking.”
This must be a historical event in our country. Where in the world do you know a government is trying its best to create a monopoly in an industry it does not own or control? Our Government simply does not own TCL, yet it has gone beyond the call to shut out the competition!
TCL, which to my knowledge is a Mexican company (since it owns 69.83 per cent of its shares, since 2017), would now enjoy a monopoly, and all of Mexico will reap the benefits of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago!
There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that cement prices will double after “we forget” this chapter in our life.
I do hope we remember that before Rock Hard came into the market, cement prices were soaring at $65 per bag, and our trucks had to line up the night before to get our share of cement for cash! Yes, some hardwares receive credit and cement is delivered to them.
I sincerely hope good sense prevails and we stop playing politics with the pockets of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. It is said that anyone who has a monopoly will pretend they are in incredible competition! “In an effort to eliminate the possibility of any rival growing up, some monopolists would sacrifice democracy itself.” —Henry Wallace.