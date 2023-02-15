This is an open letter to the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) and to members of the general public who are accustomed or intend to visit the Macqueripe Beach Facility, regarding certain dangers.
I visit the area occasionally to snorkel and have observed the following. A fee of $20 is charged to enter, but there is no fixed security presence. There are occasional patrols by CDA police, and even more rarely by the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) in the car park area.
Additionally, there is a sign which indicates that lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m., but during the times which I have visited, lifeguards would have arrived at 11 a.m. or simply not at all. The presence of fishermen on the rocks to the right of the bay and occasionally spearmen in the waters are a potential hazard.
Last Sunday, a swimmer became entangled in a fishing line and almost drowned. His attempts at signalling for assistance were not observed and, again, there were no lifeguards on duty to observe or respond although it was approximately 10.30 a.m. when this incident occurred.
Thankfully, the gentleman kept his wits about him and had a floatation device in tow which helped to keep his head above water whilst he struggled to and eventually freed himself.
For those who are not aware, fishing is not permitted in this area, and from this life-threatening incident, one can understand the reason for this particular prohibition.
Finally, be aware that there is no security presence on the beach itself, and so persons should mind their valuables whilst in the water and be aware of groups that sometimes engage in a bit of unruly behaviour whilst drinking and smoking illicit substances.
Macqueripe is a swimmer’s paradise, but these are the issues users and potential visitors need to be aware of as they can serve to turn what should be a memorable outing into an unforgettable nightmare.
CDA is the legal authority responsible for the upkeep of this beautiful bay and, therefore, the onus is on them to seriously upgrade the quality of the service provided in the interest of the safety of beachgoers. Hopefully, this is done sooner rather than later.