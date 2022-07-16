Local pundits have been discussing the desperate situation in Sri Lanka existing today.
By and large, they have attempted to give the reasons why Sri Lanka has found itself in this turmoil. While reasons put forward have some validity—poor government, corruption, etc—more research should have been done to find out exactly what happened.
The Sri Lankan government, some time ago, decided that they would become a green economy, and, indeed, leaders in the field. In fact, they did. They have one of the highest scores, if not the highest, in getting rid of carbon emissions. Of course, going green comes at a very high price. A price that they could ill afford as they are now painfully aware.
Along the way, they destroyed their agriculture and tourism, the main contributors to the economy and where they earn most of their foreign exchange. As far as agriculture was concerned, they went organic which, because of high prices, they lost their export market, at the same time collapsing the local market. High prices also contributed to the loss of tourism.
But this does not stop in Sri Lanka. Denmark, of all places, one of the green leaders in Europe, is having riots. The agricultural community is up in arms as to what is taking place. Another example is Ghana. Riots for the same reason.
The stark reality is that fossil fuels drive the world’s economies, and that will continue to be so for the foreseeable future. Germany has cut back on its ambitions. There are rumblings in France. And the list goes on. And dare I now refer to the United States.
The present administration’s intention to shut down fossil energy, in less than one year, sees the USA heading for Third World status. They have the worst negative numbers of any administration over the last 40 years because of the green and woke policies.
I wish to urge T&T to tread very carefully.
F Mouttet
Westmoorings