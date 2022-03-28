It is unfortunate that such a young couple from Princes Town found it necessary to take their own lives due to the fact that they found themselves “too deep” in debt.
The chairman of Lifeline T&T has stated “problems with finances as the type of stress behind more suicides”.
The pandemic has left many suffering with financial stress. It is against such a backdrop that the Minister of Finance has announced the introduction of the property tax and graciously projects that residential properties with a rental value of $3,000 would have to pay tax of $1,000 annually.
I have perused the classified in the newspaper and could find no residential property with a rental value of $3,000. One room apartments are listed from $1,800 to $2,500.
Two bedroom apartments are listed from as low as $3,000.
I shudder to think of the tax on a normal three-bedroom owner-occupied house and can only imagine the financial stress exerted particularly on pensioners like myself.
Let us pray that such financial stress is not a catalyst for more suicides.