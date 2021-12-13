Governance in Trinidad and Tobago today is reminiscent of a fable told to us in the Standard Three class way back in 1952.
Two friendly cats were always hunting happily together and enjoying what little they found. One day, however, they came across a large piece of cheese.
With thoughts of not being cheated by the other they sat pondering what to do. Just then a monkey, armed with a scale, happened to be passing by so he was asked to assist.
With sinisterness uppermost in his mind, he broke the cheese into two seemingly equal pieces and placed them on either side of the scale.
The monkey seized the heavier piece and bit off a mouthful, ate it, then explained to the cats that he was trying to get both pieces equal.
The scale was again held up but the unbitten piece was now heavier! The monkey again bit off and ate another mouthful from this piece with the same ulterior motive.
The weighing, biting off and eating went on alternatively a few more times until the cheese was reduced to two small pieces.
It was too late when good sense dawned on the cats who stopped the operation to which the monkey gladly obliged. The cats sadly had to contend with their bounty severely reduced.
I leave the reader to determine the parallels in the above story to governance in T&T today except to emphasise that the monkey is armed today with such things as recusals, nepotism, non-disclosure clauses, corruption, simple majority and the latest indemnity. But, the cats are not ready to budge. They have, only in Tobago.