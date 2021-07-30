Beware of the signs of the times

Without a shadow of doubt, the entire planet is experiencing the debilitating effects of the so-called modern age—a time characterised by rapid shocking social, economic and physical changes.
Never before in the history of our country was there a long closure of our schools and workplaces on account of a life-threatening disease. Worse still, we would not be able to evade the eventual onslaught of Covid-19 variations.
Also, crime in T&T is becoming bolder and more unpredictable, as criminals are upgrading their strategies and are using highly sophisticated weaponry to strike their targets.
How is our country and, by extension, the world becoming better when men’s minds are becoming toxic with prejudice, hate and revenge? Greed, turbulence and ungodliness are becoming more pronounced in many quarters of our global village.
In fact, there is a steady increase in atheists. Having disbanded their connectivity to their creator, millions of people are forging sensual relationships, and rely on forms of technological devices for instant gratification.
China is fast overtaking the US to become the world’s economic giant. Very soon, countries that have been unable to repay their loans will become colonies of this seemingly mighty super house. The potential for a catastrophic event exists, as countries such as North Korea posturise with gumption, flexing its muscles.
The writing can be seen on the wall that we are in the closing times. The environment is also powerfully suggesting this. For the first time, we are witnessing intensifying hurricanes, tornadoes, fires and droughts in places we never imagined these things would happen.
As the scripture states, we are living in testing times when we must watch and pray that we do not yield to the world’s temptations.
Lindsey Rampersad
via e-mail