Beware the typhoon

Picture it: after work I’m travelling to home in Chaguanas, when in the traffic I am approached by a smiling, peppy young lady who gives me a flier while inviting me to a political meeting later that week. I accept and assure her I will be there. As the taxi pulls off, a lady in the back seat cackles. “If them so want you vote for them, she could put a $500 wrap up in a jersey and hand you!” She went on to add, as I questioned her statement, that those in power feel we do not know how they operate.
She revealed herself to be a simple market vendor who, in the course of her dealings, had seen and knew how politics works in Trinidad, and she added—if they doing it on top boldface, boldface, then why we can’t also benefit!
As the portly lady got out of the weighted vehicle, she said, “Them putting they friends in high places to legalise they own corruption. We so have to do it down low!” And with her bundle, she left the car. This reminded me of a conversation I had with my cousin’s wife I fondly call Gailbhouji, another wise woman with whom I continue to enjoy many dinners and light banter.
She explained to me that both the UNC and PNM are corrupt; you can’t get away from that in this country! But we have to see who gives us things, and she began to list the virtues of her chosen political preference. She argued there’s nothing wrong if they thief, but we have to benefit, too; we can’t be paying and paying, and not getting nothing for we efforts!
There seems to be an expectation of corruption from those who are selected to be elected to lead our nation. There is a propagation of moral decay with which we have become too comfortable.
While I fully understand the nature of politics and how it develops, we as a people must take care how much we are willing to tolerate.
Should we allow this political ideology to firmly take root and become the norm, if it hasn’t already? It will be hell for our children to pay when the societal imbalances become too much for the disenfranchised to bear.
Take care, my people, that you benefit from a system that seeks to empower the greedy and selfish; and while you are comfortable enjoying the safety of your spoils, when that ill wind blows in the other direction you will not find yourself in the wrong end of a social typhoon!