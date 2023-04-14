Do we need a change from the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC)? Both parties have dedicated supporters numbering in the hundreds of thousands, making it difficult, if not down right impossible, to be ignored.

It has been impossible to ignore the fact that the colonial masters left us married to divide-and-rule politics. An Afro/slavery-based PNM and an Indo/indenture-based UNC, struggling to strike out each other. But what is the reality? The reality is that any third political party is hamstrung to decapitate either the PNM or the UNC. Plus, of course, over the past 30 years both parties have poached significant numbers of each other’s base supporters.

So, who are the third-party people if not persons who have previously been members of both PNM and UNC? There is absolutely nothing wrong with that, except what they accuse both PNM and UNC of is haggling over who has control of the Treasury.

T&T is not only a democracy, but is also as successful as can possibly be for a struggling Third World country. Like it or not, the truth of the matter is that we are the most attractive country in Caricom for several good reasons. Despite the side effects of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine, we are strategically poised to continue excelling if a spoke is not being deliberately placed into the wheels of both the PNM and the UNC.

And what is that spoke/impediment? Who are the people who wish to control the Treasury? Are their leaders eminently suited to decide what is best for the PNM/UNC base supporters? Is the prize still not really our Treasury?

Do we have aspirants who want to govern T&T based on minority rule? Certain people want to decide what is best for the descendants of the previously enslaved and indentured?

Will race and religious hate rage be encouraged because it pleases the descendants of the colonial masters to turn back the racial and religious clocks? We may squabble, but we are a true little democracy.

We are not Singapore. You could be put in jail over there if you flout their rules. Dissenting voices are not tolerated. Check their fine print and shudder.

Let us deal with what we have because climate change—the hurricanes and the earthquakes, plus the Covid-19 virus, will have the global last word.

Succumbing to deliberate poleaxing political intervention will leave us all politically naked.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

No service, no customer care

In my mailbox last Wednesday was yet another bill from bmobile, the brand name of the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd—the company we know as TSTT and further back as Telco. The sight of the bill aroused the same kind of disgust I had felt when I’d read about the behaviour of the Housing Development Corporation, and that is why I tell this tale.

Prosecution failures

It is to the credit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Judiciary that two recent cases involving alleged human trafficking and prostitution went from arrest to resolution in ­under five years. The manner of resolution, however, exposes elementary gaps in the prosecution of these matters, thereby emboldening criminal minds and heightening the insecurity of an already near-hysterical population.

I have been an ardent supporter of the UNC for some time now and over the past seven years, on many occasions I had to question whether the Opposition under its current leadership is doing an effective job in holding the Government accountable.

Two of our ministers recently attended Jamaica’s Champs Track and Field Event. This was a great idea to expand the education of Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, and Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe.

It is indeed heart-warming and refreshing to have seen the news that the Asa Wright Nature Centre will once again be open for business. Plenty thanks and God’s blessings to the persons who have been given the concession and had a vision for the upgrades. The place looks like a paradise, and it is hoped that all would appreciate and protect it.

On the prospect of Skyfall

We are an artificial country. We are not authors of it. We did not fight for independence like Americans did. We were granted it when Britain saw the writing on the wall, as colonies (Singapore, Malaysia, Ghana, etc) declared independence. Sir Hilary Beckles could read in this only that Britain owes us repatriation money. Well, maybe we need a separate repatriation man, so he could find time to run the university.