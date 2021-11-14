Bias against the unvaxxed won’t help

A war is currently raging in our country and it seems to be getting worse. We are dealing with a pandemic and now vaccine segregation.
We are dealing with vaccinated persons wanting and wishing the worse for unvaccinated people. Subtle and no so subtle comments are being made online, in schools and at work places about those who are not vaccinated as if they are lepers.
The pandemic has even been described as the pandemic of the unvaccinated who apparently are being slowly pushed out of society. So what do we do? Where do we go from here? Discriminating against the unvaccinated is not going to help the situation. It remains to be seen how successful any safe zone would really be without the support of the unvaccinated as well as children under 12 years.
There are certain persons who apparently have a big following on social media who are pushing an agenda of ill-treating the unvaccinated or hoping that the harsh laws made by officials in other parts of the world for discriminating against the unvaccinated would be made here. Thank God these persons have no seat in Parliament. Again, what do we do? Where do we go from here?
How long would we continue like this?
God help us.
J Ali