Regarding the message by the outgoing President, “we as a people have become savage and engage in downright nastiness”, I am glad she said we because methinks the second most nasty act was when the merit list for Police Commissioner was withheld.
She continued, “people need to set aside confirmation bias, prejudice and partisanship”. As a past judge, can she point me to where in the Constitution this withdrawal is allowed? Was this not partisanship? The only part of her speech I agree with is not to confuse the officeholder with the office. For me, while she held the Office of President of T&T, she never fit the bill.
Regarding a past speech by the PNM’s (People’s National Movement’s) presidential nominee, “remember to take the gospel of the PNM and spread it in your homes, in your villages, in your offices and throughout the length and breadth of Trinidad and Tobago”.
Now, if she occupies the President’s House, she spreads PNM propaganda there and the President’s House will become a branch of Balisier House. We have seen her bias in the Senate, now it will manifest at the President’s House because while she could change her actions, she cannot change her attitude.
It is quite disheartening to see the quality of the prime minister Barbados has and the calibre of the president Guyana has, and then look at the Prime Minister and President we have to suffer with here in Trinidad and Tobago.