Bible relevant today

The column entitled “The Slave Bible”, by Prof Selwyn Cudjoe, in the Sunday Express of April 17 was fascinating.
It related the wilful omission of vast amounts of texts from the Bible because it was feared that it would give slaves ideas about freedom—leading to a lack of compliance, and rebellion among the converted.
It has been said that the more things change, the more they remain the same. Could some in our present world be suppressing sections of the Bible which they believe would give persons ideas about freedom and make them less compliant?
The major difference is, of course, that the Bible is widely available in numerous versions, in many languages, and in its entirety, though in some countries it is considered so dangerous that it is banned altogether. This book or, rather, collection of books, speaks to dishonest businessmen (Amos 8:5); excessive consumption (Proverbs 25:16); the proud (1 Peter 5:5); crooked religious leaders (Matthew 16:12); false prophets (Jeremiah 14:14) and many others. It also provides comfort for the hurting (2 Corinthians 1:4) and speaks to the giving of charity (Proverbs 28:27), just to name a few.
The Bible carries historical significance, but, much more than that, it is the Word of God and remains relevant in these modern times.