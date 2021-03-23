“The rational part of the teen’s brain isn’t fully developed and won’t be so until 25 or so.” —Joseph Campellone, MD; Raymond Kent Turley, BSN, MSN, RN; urmc.rochester.edu.
With this in mind, it is not difficult to begin to see the absurdity that is forcing a pupil to select a secondary school at age 11 and the subjects that would define their career at age 15.
When a pupil is forced to make such significant decisions at such an early stage in life, it guarantees that the pupil will be bottled into a career path that would be difficult to change later on.
At age 11, children are asked to select secondary schools for their Secondary Entrance Assessment. This decision, however, is often made for the pupil based on the parents’ ambitions rather than the child’s.
These parental choices seldom take into consideration the fact that many subjects in secondary school aren’t offered by every school.
If the pupil wishes to pursue the arts, vocational practices or even certain languages, they are not guaranteed to get that opportunity. This also limits the pupil’s career options.
Over a decade ago, then-chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Orville London, in his feature address to a Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) function, stated that pupils should select a career based on what would be in demand in ten years’ time, rather than what is sought after now.
This advice is often contradicted when pupils are forced to choose subjects at age 15, often making their decisions based on the current employment meta rather than extrapolating job market demands, as they lack the reasoning to do so.
These issues then begin to beg several questions, such as:
1. How is it fair to ask an 11-year-old child to make the decision that decides the course of their life, when the vast majority of them do not even realise this exclusivity with certain subject options?
2. Is it the expectation of our supposed modern education system that children, at age 11, should have an in-depth working understanding of economics and socio-political occurrences in the nation before they begin to fight for their dreams?
3. Is it the lack of aid provided to those 15-year-old pupils to show them the rational way of selecting subjects and careers the reason for the high dropout rate across the nation?
Stevon Jaggasar
student