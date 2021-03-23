“The rational part of the teen’s brain isn’t fully developed and won’t be so until 25 or so.” —Joseph Campellone, MD; Raymond Kent Turley, BSN, MSN, RN; urmc.rochester.edu.

With this in mind, it is not difficult to begin to see the absurdity that is forcing a pupil to select a secondary school at age 11 and the subjects that would define their career at age 15.

When a pupil is forced to make such significant decisions at such an early stage in life, it guarantees that the pupil will be bottled into a career path that would be difficult to change later on.

At age 11, children are asked to select secondary schools for their Secondary Entrance Assessment. This decision, however, is often made for the pupil based on the parents’ ambitions rather than the child’s.

These parental choices seldom take into consideration the fact that many subjects in secondary school aren’t offered by every school.

If the pupil wishes to pursue the arts, vocational practices or even certain languages, they are not guaranteed to get that opportunity. This also limits the pupil’s career options.

Over a decade ago, then-chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Orville London, in his feature address to a Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) function, stated that pupils should select a career based on what would be in demand in ten years’ time, rather than what is sought after now.

This advice is often contradicted when pupils are forced to choose subjects at age 15, often making their decisions based on the current employment meta rather than extrapolating job market demands, as they lack the reasoning to do so.

These issues then begin to beg several questions, such as:

1. How is it fair to ask an 11-year-old child to make the decision that decides the course of their life, when the vast majority of them do not even realise this exclusivity with certain subject options?

2. Is it the expectation of our supposed modern education system that children, at age 11, should have an in-depth working understanding of economics and socio-political occurrences in the nation before they begin to fight for their dreams?

3. Is it the lack of aid provided to those 15-year-old pupils to show them the rational way of selecting subjects and careers the reason for the high dropout rate across the nation?

Stevon Jaggasar

student

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

351,000 vaccine questions

351,000 vaccine questions

If Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is to be believed, then where are the 351,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine that the government had the chance and, according to him, the money to buy on February 19?

Look at the overall statistics

In his ongoing attempts to racialise academic achievement, Theodore Lewis, in his latest column (“The Purposes of Schooling”, Sunday Express, March 20), asserts that “in Jamaica there are over 50 schools in which high performance in CSEC and CAPE is to be seen annually. Jamaica has no trouble filling science-related classrooms at Mona or the West Campus at Montego Bay. Black children perform well there.”

Every island for itself...

WE cannot agree to act together in particular ways and remain free to act as we please or as every passing advantage induces us. Caricom must command our collective loyalty. Unless it does, all the machinery that we devise will not suffice to make it work optimally. (Time for Action: The Report of the West Indian Commission, 1992)

Dancing with the dragon

Dancing with the dragon

When he delivered the feature address at the ceremony marking the unveiling of the Chinatown Project in Port of Spain on February 10, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne ran smack bang into earlier comments by the president of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association.

Fix the diplomacy, bring in the vaccine

Someone once said it is wise to abstain from political jokes, as they tend to get elected.

Truth is, politics and humour are sometimes regarded as synonymous. That is not to say our elected politicians are comedians, and surely, I don’t wish to castigate our revered comedians as being political.

QPCC doing the work

On behalf of the Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC), I wish to express the club’s concern over a number of false and erroneous statements made in a letter to the editor published in the Express on March 17, and Newsday on March 20, entitled “Transparency needed with Sport & Culture Fund”, written by Rupert Jordan.