Big difference between sou sous

Dear Editor

I think more than enough time has passed for us to discuss national issues based on appreciating the facts, rather than just promoting divisiveness and ignorance.

Over and over again I am seeing references to the Drugs Sou Sou and a sou sou itself, tied to the concept of a pyramid scheme.

Sou sous have existed in this country for decades, and in everything I have read, the clamp down on criminals are based on their involvements in pyramid schemes.

At no point do I recall the Police or the Government attempting to put pressure on persons running and participating in sou sous; the focus has been pyramid schemes and there is a big difference.

A sou sou is generally run among persons known to each other and is not now, or has ever been a profit making arrangement. It simply provides an avenue for persons to pool their money in a sort of savings, and what they receive is the sum total of what they contributed.

Not Rowley, not Griffith, not oversight organisations…no one has condemned this kind of arrangement.

That means this issue of “the small man” being taken advantage of is an argument built on a total misunderstanding.

Unless of course, people would rather go all in for some shady promise of put $10 and get back $1,000, without any protection and an enforcement of the law.

This is effectively what a pyramid scheme is; it relies on continuous recruitment and contributions, and promises returns that will not be found in legitimate financial and lending institutions.

What I’m beginning to think exists is a deliberate attempt to misinform by somehow relaying to the population that the Police crackdown on pyramid schemes is a crackdown on the ordinary, village based sou sou.

In a time such as the present, where our every waking moment presents new, unthinkable challenges that are taxing us to the hilt, we really do not need to add more burden on our own shoulders by creating issues out of absolutely nothing.

The Police, the State, the Public Service, everyone has more than their fair share to do so let’s just focus on getting on with it and stop this incessant nonsense and misinformation!

And in this regard, the Police deserves commendation for the swift manner in which they are cracking down on the real perpetrators trying to punish “the small man” – the criminals!

Kience Joseph

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Big difference between sou sous

I think more than enough time has passed for us to discuss national issues based on appreciating the facts, rather than just promoting divisiveness and ignorance.

Not a fete...it’s madness

Please allow me to comment on three things, perhaps insignificant, but nevertheless, three things that caught my eye over the last few days. But first, a preamble.

In this Covid-19 period, there is very little for elderly people like myself to do, so we wait eagerly for the news, through the dailies, and of course, on TV.

To be honest, today’s reports can be rather depressing, except of course, the good news about a 94.5 per cent success rate of a vaccine against his dreaded virus.

To be honest, it’s the 5.5 per cent balance that troubles me. You know, it’s like those liquids that kill 99 per cent of household germs; who measures the 1 per cent? Anyway, better than nothing.

UNC will pay heavy political price

I CRY SHAME on the United National Congress (UNC) for causing the defeat of the Anti-Gang Bill in the House of Representatives. The UNC leadership will pay a heavy political price with the non-aligned voters for withholding their support for the UNC.

Opposition strategy illogical

IT always escapes my logic, both from a practical sense and a political sense as to why the Opposition chooses to adopt as its strategy, the non-support of anti-crime bills.

I would think it’s just good politics to be hard on crime.

‘God, The Press and Uriah Butler’

The history of the trade union movement in Trinidad and Tobago would be totally incomplete and unfinished if the life and times of Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler are not the DNA of such a history. Butler was accredited as being the “Chief Servant of the Lord”. He believed that man’s purpose in life was the fulfilment of God’s purpose and as such, he owed no obligation to anybody or anything but to God..

Consultation needed for PoS plan

Consultation needed for PoS plan

THE negative responses from residents who are expecting to be dislocated by the Government’s East Port of Spain development plan suggest the need for meaningful dialogue and consultation with affected communities and the wider national community.

The fact that such consultation appears not to have been built into the plan is a worrying indicator. In this day and age, community engagement is a critical and standard aspect of public planning, especially for heritage areas, such as Piccadilly, and others, like Sea Lots in this case, where residents developed entire communities out of waste land.