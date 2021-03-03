Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados, made a case for small states during her recent address at the Opening Session of the Green Climate Fund Transformational Climate Financing for the Caribbean Region Event.
She said “this pandemic is not the only global threat we face, as at the same time, the climate crisis continues to be more critical than ever. In fact... the two Cs of Covid and the climate crisis are not the only ones that trouble us, as the Caribbean region faces the simultaneous threats of (iii) chronic non-communicable diseases (CNCDs), (iv) crime, in all its forms, and perhaps the fifth and final C which is common across the others—consequences of colonialism, which cause us to strengthen our organised action around securing the reparations”.
I have to point out two of the threats without diminishing in any way the impact of the other three.
One is the matter of chronic non-communicable diseases and the other consequences of colonialism, which as she has said cause us to strengthen our organised action around securing the reparation.
They have to be brought centre stage. We have to address them now.
I start with non-communicable diseases (NCDs). I shall deal with reparations in a separate letter.
Non-communicable diseases are recognised as “a group of conditions that are not passed from person to person and are mainly of a long duration and progress slowly. NCDs include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers, chronic lower respiratory diseases, sickle cell disease, mental illness and injuries”.
Most people know the names of these diseases, but can we say with certainly that there is public knowledge about how we may prevent or mitigate such diseases?
Compared with the public programmes about Covid-19, is there anything that we can identify in scale with any one of these problems? Are there daily statements? I emphasise daily.
It seems there is no initiative for providing information unless we need or are about to get a loan from some international agency and then there is a short-term blitz.
I am no public health practitioner, but I wrote last year about Africans, the observation of Emancipation Day and taking responsibility for their health.
My statement was directed to Africans, but there is a lesson therein for all citizens.
“We should use Emancipation Day at home to pay attention to our health, Covid-19 notwithstanding. Africans are plagued, (like the rest of the country) with an epidemic of non-communicable diseases, especially diabetes and hypertension which we have to deal with more resolutely than we are doing now...
“African males also have a serious problem with prostate cancer... Africans have to pay attention to mental health as the stresses of daily living have weathered down resistance to illnesses that they could have dealt with more easily.”
Need I say more?