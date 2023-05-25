Would Dr Roodal Moonilal and every other critic blame the police for not issuing a ticket had the bucket flown out of the van, hit someone’s windscreen and caused a fatal accident or injured some child?
It is this attitude of “doh charge the small man for small ting” that is the cause of many of our problems. All wrongdoing, whether big or small, should be properly dealt with by law enforcement. Dr Moonilal will be the first to complain about the flooding, but does he complain about the people who litter not being charged? It is the same litter that contributes to the flooding.
If the police consistently did their job all of the time, things would be much better in this place.
Brian Morris
Trincity