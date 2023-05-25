Would Dr Roodal Moonilal and every other critic blame the police for not issuing a ticket had the bucket flown out of the van, hit someone’s windscreen and caused a fatal accident or injured some child?

It is this attitude of “doh charge the small man for small ting” that is the cause of many of our problems. All wrongdoing, whether big or small, should be properly dealt with by law enforcement. Dr Moonilal will be the first to complain about the flooding, but does he complain about the people who litter not being charged? It is the same litter that contributes to the flooding.

If the police consistently did their job all of the time, things would be much better in this place.

Brian Morris

Trincity

Grief tinged with regret

The passing of Claude Noel, this country’s first world boxing champion, stirs not only grief and the sadness of loss but also regret and guilt.

In his gilded years of triumph and during the unforgettable period when he soared above all contenders to claim the WBA World Lightweight Title, Claude Noel was a champion who made our hearts burst with pride.

The Mahdia tragedy

Sunday night’s fire which razed the girls’ dormitory at the Mahdia Secondary School, taking 19 lives, leaving several injured, traumatising dozens, and spreading a streak of grief and pain across Karisparu, El Paso, Micobie and Chenapau, as well as all over this country was, from all accounts, a disaster waiting to happen.

TTPS...the beginning of the demise

I think it is obvious now for all to realise that something is definitely lacking in the Police Service, and to conclude that crime is out of control can reasonably be described as an understatement. The criminals have taken reign, holding rein and raining terror in our society without a hint of hesitance due to the fear of being caught, or to be successfully prosecuted.

Barrackpore residents grateful

The residents of Barrackpore wish to offer our heartiest thanks and appreciation to employees of Haniff Mohammed and Sons Ltd of Rio Claro for the excellent work completed recently on a dangerous landslide which was situated next to Congo Hill Trace in Central Barrackpore, and which led to Princes Town and other related outlets.

When lawyers become cruel

My mother used to send me to the nearby parlour often times. And many times, she insisted on sending me with a handwritten list of items to buy. As I grew older, my patience stretched thin waiting for her to finish her pencil cursive, eight-way folded piece of copybook page before she placed it in my palm and rolled my hand close. “Go get dis from de shop. An come back quick, eh!”

The lion in winter: Basdeo Panday at 90

BASDEO PANDAY in the sugar belt of the 1970s was poetry in motion. He reflected labour militancy, embellished with street theatre, substance and style, bravado and battle.

Panday merged labour combativeness with political ambition and a delivery manner that revealed his flair for the performing arts, which he had honed during his years of study in Britain.