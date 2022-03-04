Big Yard 2022 for the win

What a wonderful night of steelband music and chest-swelling national pride! Perhaps, the high point of the whole ‘Panorama’ evening was the sight—and sound—of hundreds of young people so utterly involved with the national instrument and putting heart and soul, with youthful vitality, into it.
What a t’ing!
It was a feast for the eyes and ears of everyone.
Where, once, I thought that the “8 of Hearts” concert in the Fernandes complex qualified as the best ever, I have to happily concede that the “Musical Showdown in the Big Yard 2022” is THE WIN!
It would appear that a combination of “Bomb & Jam” is the charm. Don’t stop now, Pan Trinbago. When you get it so right, it needs to be publicly acknowledged.
Congratulations, Beverly Ramsey-Moore, and your team. A sincere thank you! All the best going forward.
Peta Bain
Cascade