Bigger problem is the shortage of trained nurses

LET us not start by mincing words. For every doctor you need, at minimum, ten fully trained nurses.
Having expended several billion dollars paying full fees for hundreds of doctors, we, as well as the young doctors, have to agree that they cannot take the Covid-19 jamming.
Our health system is not suffering because of a lack of doctors but, rather, insufficient trained nurses.
Look at the problem another way: had there been no pandemic, the acute shortage of nurses would not have been realised.
The young doctors appear to be tired and overburdened with unplanned-for nursing duties being expected of them.
A small country of only 1.4 million people allegedly has no need to train so many doctors, year upon year.
To employ them where? It is not like out there in foreign, where every large town has its own hospital.
There are so many available hospitals that young women/men living too close to their local hospital could not apply for nurse training because patient privacy is at risk.
We need to make nurse training more attractive. But we also need them to have good passes before being accepted.
The right stipends paid and proper accommodation supplied during training will attract more potential applicants.
Once trained, they must sign on for a full five years working locally.
The doctors also. As we say in local parlance, “is Government money pay for allyuh to play doctor”.
It is lucky for those young doctors who can find employment elsewhere in the very small private sector. But what of the others?
You are intelligent, got chosen to do medicine, even those whose parents could afford the medical fees enjoyed government largesse.
Proper salaries can be negotiated later, but right now paying for vaccines to fight this most dastardly pandemic is the main financial worry.
Hands-on medical experience is never wasted. Hang tough. And anyway, intelligent people understand why nothing is ever really for free.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin