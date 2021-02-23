Binda an unsung hero

Our little island has produced more than its fair share of people who have contributed to the development of the society without fanfare or public acclaim.

Such persons do not act in the pursuit of fame or fortune, but out of the desire to contribute to the development of our nation and the improvement of our livelihood.

Such a person, Ramnarine Binda, recently passed away after a lifetime of service to his community, the sugar industry, education and safety on the roads.

His achievements may not be well known to many, but are nonetheless important and worthy of recognition.

A man small in physical stature but large in heart and ability, Mr Binda fought for the dignity of his people and his community against great odds and mighty powers, fearlessly and unremittingly, unafraid to challenge authority wherever he felt it was not being used in the interest of the people he represented.

He stood up against the state, the powers in the sugar industry, the church and many other people who failed to do what was best for the citizens of our country.

His achievements may never be known to all, but that was not his way.

His passing should not go unnoticed.

Karan Mahabirsingh

via e-mail

