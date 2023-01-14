Black Friday blues at Licensing

I wish to highlight an unfortunate experience relating to customer service. On Friday I went to the Arima Licensing Office to have my driver’s permit renewed. My confirmed appointment was at 9.15 a.m. I am a senior citizen.
I arrived at the office at 7.20 a.m. and met a line of about 50 people waiting to conduct their business. I joined the line and, around 8 a.m. the line had snaked around the entrance and into the car park, with several more joining as time went by.
My information is that the office was to be opened at 8 a.m. This did not happen. Eventually, at 8.35 a.m., an employee stood behind the fence and made a few announcements, which most of us did not hear. The gate was opened and people were directed to various lines, depending on their requirements.
When I eventually got inside the compound, my documents were examined, at which time I was told my WASA bill was not valid. I pointed out that my payment was made in December, which covered one year in advance with payment bill attached.
I was told the payment bill is of no value; that what is required is the date printed on the WASA bill. I was directed to a WASA office about a mile away.
When I got there, I made a request for a recent updated bill, which was duly processed by the counter clerk who extended excellent service beyond my expectation.
I then made my way back to the Licensing Office and, once again, presented same, which was accepted. After waiting for some time, I was directed to the waiting area and told to listen for my name.
This I did, and after waiting for a while the front counter clerk came and informed me my documents were rejected. I enquired why, and was told that the doctor who signed my medical form used the incorrect ink colour, which was mauve; and that the accepted colours are blue or black.
I told her I was not aware of this colour-code requirement, and asked for her advice on the matter. She suggested I locate a doctor and have another form filled out in the required ink colour.
I searched and found a doctor in the Arima area, who examined the completed form and related that she was amazed, as this was the first time she was hearing about this rule. She also confirmed the form was filled out in an appropriate manner, with legible handwriting.
I returned to licensing and, after waiting for some time, I was given my permit.
I am a driver for well over 50 years, without one blemish. It would seem that this department lacks a proper system and procedure with the necessary staff training.
Because of this, others may continue to suffer unless corrective measures are put in place—or did I suffer the BLACK FRIDAY BLUES?
Joseph Maraj
Maracas, St Joseph