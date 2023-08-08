Black youths: open your eyes

It still amazes me that even with the drums of Emancipation still echoing in our heads, young black men are failing to see that the clips of the ’matic that have been loaded, knocked and knocked again will be emptied against no one else but themselves. It is reminiscent of the trees in the forest rejoicing at the new look of the axe, simply because it was made of wood.
The Opposition Leader’s case has been carefully laid out. The first layer was the allegation by a Hindu pundit from the Aranjuez/El Socorro area that young “urban youth” and “miscreants from the East-West Corridor” (aka cockroaches and young black men) were targeting property owners of East Indian descent for their nefarious activities.
Without a shred of empirical evidence to substantiate the claim, the Opposition Leader maintained a deafening silence against such a divisive and highly inflammatory statement. The second layer was her dishonest insistence that the Government was set to impose an inheritance tax on unsuspecting property owners who therefore needed to protect that inheritance.
The icing on this cake of poison is her proposed “stand your ground” legislation, accompanied by the reckless “empty the clip” and “load up d ’matic” statements.
Any “urban youth” in the East-West Corridor will understand that those statements are associated with the music of the Trinibad group, a few of whom have already been killed, and another who has turned to gospel.
The Opposition Leader’s proposal to ensure that there is easier citizen access to legal gun ownership as a deterrent against armed robberies and larceny is not intended to protect those without property but those who have property, those who feel that their property is likely to be taken away from them, either via the BIR (Board of Inland Revenue) or the bandit. And she does not believe that young black men are property owners.
The young black men who are seeing the Opposition Leader’s descent to the lingo of the street as something for which they can rejoice need to seriously think again. The clips will be emptied against them. The loaded ’matic will be emptied against them by persons who feel threatened by their very existence.
The Opposition Leader has all but admitted that this local government election is lost and is therefore campaigning on proposals for her intended return to office in 2025. Hopefully, in the intervening two years, young black men will open their eyes to see what the Opposition Leader has in store for them.
Perhaps the trees of the forest will realise that the axe is not their friend.
Stevenson Estrado