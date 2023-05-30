I read with interest the responses of both the Commissioner of Police (CoP) and Minister of National Security to the Opposition Leader’s call for officers to seek independent legal services, in light of the Brent Thomas affair.
From what is published, it is a sombre telling of the mindset of these individuals, and can lead to understanding why those in charge are not aligned with our reality, ergo we cannot get the results we desire.
They have either chosen to ignore the frightening statistics or refuse to understand the organisation they lead to make those bold statements which, if taken in isolation, would lead anyone to believe that our protective services function at the optimum level. This, as we know, is the furthest from the truth.
What is sad is they both want to somehow chastise the Opposition Leader for her advice, which in reality is sober council, considering the reputation of our legal system.
This morbid attempt to blame someone for what is directly under your responsibility is poor. It is poor that they think by berating her, they somehow have lifted the lot of their respective charges and created a greater positivity and confidence in the protective services.
While I do not agree with most of what the Opposition Leader does, her advice is soundly rooted in the reality of our political culture. It is a response to the deliberately cultivated corruption that will be the eventual demise of our children’s future.
In the legal system in this country, it is the ordinary man who seeks justice and is the one who pays dearly in his quest. To those who may find themselves under the proverbial bus because of this event, I will agree with the Opposition Leader and retain good representation.
The CoP and the Minister of National Security both seem to have their heads buried so deep in the sand, they see the Sahara!
Ryan Martinez
Gasparillo