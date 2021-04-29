Blame the borders or the people?

Arms and ammunition have been entering Trinidad and Tobago over the years, and this is nothing exceptional.
The blame in T&T is placed on our open borders. What are countries’ borders? An artificial line that defines countries.
Is the problem our borders, or the people who reside within our borders? I tend to believe it is the latter.
Let us examine the two large caches of firearms and ammunition that were identified at two of our legal ports of business.
Anyone organising such an expensive shipment of illegal cargo has two choices at their disposal—via the open borders, or a legal port of entry; the latter was chosen.
We may ask why the legal port was chosen. The shipper would have been given the assurance that he/she wouldn’t be caught and prosecuted.
Athelston Clinton
Arima