Blaming others does not remove crime problem

“A bad workman always blames his tools” is a very instructive idiom regarding the recent news conference hosted by the Prime Minister.
Having been elected to office seven years ago on the premise that he and his party have the answers to crime, criminal activity has worsened over this period, and it seems one has seen the light that crime is a health issue. Passing the buck and blaming the Opposition seem to be the answer to all problems in T&T.
There have been so many commissions, enquiries, reports, committees set up to provide solutions to crime that it boggles the mind that yet another committee is being constituted to come up with solutions.
There was great fanfare when the committee was formulated to determine the causes and devise a recovery programme for communities that seem prone to crime. The report was seemingly buried since last year, and it was the vigilance of the news media that questioned whether or not the committee had completed its job, only to find that the report was handed in to the Government since last year!
Now there is another committee to find solutions to crime. Suddenly, so-called experts from higher-learning institutions, psychologists, criminologists, non-governmental organisations and business organisations are praising the Government for its purported interest in solving crime. How ludicrous, when they have been silent over the many years, regarding continuous pursuit of crime initiatives and demanding that the government-of-the-day seriously address the situation.
There are many facets of crime, which manifest in the alarming number of murders, whether gang-related or not. Many of us, including politicians, attorneys, judges and policemen, have been victims of crime, yet the focus seems to be on “getting the criminals or decreasing crime”. Who or which entity has been championing the root cause of it? Unless the risk factors that cause crime are pursued, the crime situation remains “dancing top in mud”.
Will this new committee be another white elephant? Or is it another red herring where focus is on break-ins and murders, but not on supposedly criminal activities, such as procurement legislation and public expenditure where there seems no accountability? On white-collar crime, where the miscreants roam free? On the Judiciary, which believes time stands still regarding trials? Regardless, there must be the will from both the ruling party and Opposition to seriously address crime. Each of these two main political parties is blaming the other, but not working together for the benefit of the country. Each can continue to blame the other, but success and failure in tackling crime will always remain the responsibility of the politicians who can create, implement and monitor plans and policies to address crime. Without action, no number of laws and theses will mitigate crime.
There was much consternation regarding the bail bill three years ago, yet recently additional time was required. Why, when nothing seemed to have happened over the previous years that articulated that a dent in crime was made?
There are numerous reports on dealing with crime, but how serious has been any Government to implement all or some of the recommendations?
The Government must provide the recommendations of each of these reports to the committee. Fine-tune them; not form yet another committee to purportedly start from scratch.
A very key entity is the Judiciary, which must articulate how it will address matters of the court. Absolutely key in their plan must be shortening the time for matters to be called, and for judges and magistrates to give their judgment.
Blaming others does not obviate the crime problem, but instead reveals the truth about the blamer, someone who can do no wrong!
Deal with accountability, a major aspect of crime, and stop trying to fool the public that something is being done. That is criminal intent.
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima