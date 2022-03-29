The president, general council and members of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) extend condolences to the family, management team and members of D’ All Starz and fans of Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, who passed away on Monday.
TUCO and the world are deeply saddened by the untimely death of this cultural icon who has toured the world, flying the Trinbago flag, giving us hit after hit with his infectious soca and calypso music.
The world never imagined Blaxx’s appearance at the recently concluded “A Taste of Carnival” events would have been his last.
TUCO acknowledges with immense gratitude his music, love for the art form and his continued support and mentorship to the youth in the industry.
Blaxx’s sweet, melodic vocals, charisma and camaraderie among his colleagues will be deeply missed.
May Eternal Light shine upon him as he transitions. Rest in peace, Blaxx.
Sherma Orr Watkins
public relations officer, TUCO