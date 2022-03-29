The president, general council and members of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) extend condolences to the family, management team and members of D’ All Starz and fans of Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, who passed away on Monday.

TUCO and the world are deeply saddened by the untimely death of this cultural icon who has toured the world, flying the Trinbago flag, giving us hit after hit with his infectious soca and calypso music.

The world never imagined Blaxx’s appearance at the recently concluded “A Taste of Carnival” events would have been his last.

TUCO acknowledges with immense gratitude his music, love for the art form and his continued support and mentorship to the youth in the industry.

Blaxx’s sweet, melodic vocals, charisma and camaraderie among his colleagues will be deeply missed.

May Eternal Light shine upon him as he transitions. Rest in peace, Blaxx.

Sherma Orr Watkins

public relations officer, TUCO

Thanks for the joy, Blaxx

On Monday, T&T lost two beloved entertainers and ­stalwarts of the performing arts.

The magician Deoraj “Dr Abracadabra” Seunarine passed away at the age of 92, having retired after a long and performance-packed career during which he mesmerised generations with his magic and ventriloquy tricks. At age 60, the soca artiste Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart left us at the height of his powers.

Usher nation into era of total respect, benevolence

The Spiritual/Shouter Baptist Liberation Day holiday has given a new impetus to religious solidarity in Trinidad and Tobago; an integral part of the country’s cosmopolitan geography. And the holiday today remains a tangible manifestation of this initiative.

Tremendous contribution

On behalf of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, I would like to extend condolences to the family and friends of Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart.

Blaxx was an internationally renowned soca artiste who made a tremendous contribution to our culture and the art form. His creative lyrics and explosive performances lit up stages as he flew the Trinidad and Tobago flag around the world.

In the name of freedom

This is a land of befuddling, bewildering contradictions. A Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, responsible for information, has a phone which says incoming calls to the number are restricted.

In raising awareness over what he said was big money spent on improving systems in the local Judiciary, the Prime Minister said there was no commensurate improvement. He said people should not take this lying down. What exactly he means by this has not been interrogated, even in the most basic of terms. Should he be suggesting that we the people march, surround the Hall of Justice, he’d be courting intervention by the forces of law and order.

Saluting Dr Farrell, most outstanding ‘validating elite’

I write to express my greatest commendation to the goodly doctor for his article, entitled “QRC 1, CIC 0”, which appeared in the Sunday Express of March 20.

His analysis, while highlighting scholastic achievement, its merits and limitations, also discussed achievements in other disciplines, namely music festivals, sports and culture, allowing for the position taken by many with respect to equity, finance issues as contributory factors for declines in performance. However, he pointed to competition and rivalry as key ingredients for continued excellent performance.

An indelible mark

On Monday, we lost one of our own. The Trinidad and Tobago Promoters Association (TTPA) family mourns the passing of Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart.

We offer condolences to his entire family, his home family, his music family, his fan family; we know you are all feeling this loss acutely.