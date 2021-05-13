Thanks to Heather-Dawn Herrera for another fine Trail Blazing article in yesterday’s Express (“Breaching the sandbar of the Oropouche River mouth”, Page 25).

She captures the resilience and self-reliance of the residents of Leemond as they respond to the flooding in their area caused by the build-up of a sandbar that annually blocks the outflow of the North Oropouche River. The residents’ tradition of seeking permission from Mother Nature, and not reliance on the Government, to carry out excavation on the sandbar adds another dimension to the many facets of life in our country.

Much appreciated.

Brenda De Silva

via e-mail

