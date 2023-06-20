Blind loyalty, fear of change can’t take the UNC forward

As a long-standing member of the Opposition and an unwavering supporter of the founding principles of the United National Congress (UNC), I must unequivocally state that the Prime Minister’s statement regarding the UNC contains valid points that demand immediate attention and action from our party.
These concerns have been voiced by members within the party over the years and fell on deaf ears. Having served a the highest levels in the UNC-led government as well as taking issues in and out of court, I am compelled once again to appeal to the UNC membership to reflect on the present state of the UNC.
We can no longer continue to turn a blind eye to the shameful actions of certain individuals associated with our party, such as David Nakhid’s reprehensible behaviour, Ravi Ratiram’s questionable presence in Parliament and on the screening committee, and the scandals surrounding LifeSport and Anil Roberts. These incidents have tarnished our party’s reputation, and must be addressed with urgency and transparency.
The accusation that our leader has resorted to deception regarding State policy on taxes is deeply concerning and unacceptable. A leader must be honest and transparent, providing a clear vision for our nation’s future. We cannot afford to have doubts about the integrity of our leader if we are to move forward as a united and prosperous country. The UNC must choose between winning an election or holding on to the leader blindly.
It is equally distressing that our party’s leadership has remained silent in the face of confirmed scandals. The fact that individuals involved in these controversies receive support from within our ranks is unacceptable, and raises questions about the moral compass of our party.
We must acknowledge the validity of the Prime Minister’s concerns and take decisive action to rectify the flaws within our party. Blind loyalty and fear of change cannot be our guiding principles. Instead, we must confront these issues head-on and work towards rebuilding the integrity of our party. If we fail to address these glaring issues, there will be continued disaffection with the party and more migration to the PNM.
We must unite behind the founding principles and values that make the UNC a force for progress and prosperity and not continued blind loyalty to the leader. Only by fostering a culture of accountability and addressing these challenges can we regain the trust of the people and provide the leadership our beloved nation deserves.
Dr Devant Maharaj