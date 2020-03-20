It was instructive to read the comments on the Guyana situation by Dr Claude Denbow on last week Thursday’s Express and by Prof Clement Sankat in the last Sunday Express respectively, calling for a government of national unity and for constitutional change to prevent Guyana from descending into ruin through racial conflict.
The conflict is brought about by its election process and its “winner take all” model of governance.
This system, inherited from our colonial masters, has not worked for us and has literally denied almost half the population in each Caribbean country a real say in governance at any given time.
This is winner-take-all and nothing for the opposition although the opposition may represent close to half the population in each territory.
So a government of national unity and power-sharing can only take place through meaningful constitutional changes, which would give the opposition (which represents almost half the country) some say in how the country is run.
Especially in the case of Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, where the opposition and government have been aligned mainly along racial lines, true power-sharing arrangements must be engineered through meaningful constitutional reform.
Power-sharing has to take place first between the opposing parliamentarians. The government and opposition must be seen as equal and treated as equal. If the political leaders can trust and get along well with each other, the supporters will fall in line.
And secondly, there has to be a form of power-sharing between the government supporters and opposition supporters, irrespective of which party forms the government.
It is taken for granted that a government would favour development for its constituency. Therefore the opposition must be given the opportunity to get benefits for its constituency too.
The ordinary people need to be treated equally in order to prevent mistrust between supporters of the parties.
For starters, constitutional reform can take place with the parliamentarians. First, let the salaries and benefits for our leaders be the same. The president, prime minister and leader of the opposition must enjoy equal pay and benefits.
Secondly, the other MPs, including cabinet members, should also get same pay and benefits. This is a small cost to pay to solve the huge problem of mistrust among our elected officials.
But how do we solve the winner-takes-all problem and deal with power-sharing issues?
The opposition needs to look after the needs of its people too. It is this inability to share in the budgetary pie that breeds distrust between rival supporters.
The legislative reform needed to keep a government in check will result in real power-sharing. This reform is needed to make the government accountable to us through the elected opposition in the parliament.
We need to give the opposition real teeth to keep the elected government in check so we, the ordinary people, irrespective of the party we may choose to support, will get value for money from our government, whichever party may be in power at any point in time.
To get a government of national unity will require our political leadership to think country first and not self.
We can start addressing reform by getting the government to be responsible in the way it spends our money. We need budgetary reform.
1. Firstly, the budget for recurrent expenditure must be debated and passed by a simple majority. This will allow for continuity of everyday life.
2. Secondly, the budget for capital expenditure must first be debated and passed with a special majority. Each project must be separately presented. This budget can be varied only after the variation is debated and passed by the special majority. This will prevent cost overruns, abandoned projects and so on.
The power to unilaterally vary this capital expenditure budget must be removed from the hands of the prime minister and placed in the hands of greater majority of our citizens, say, a 75 per cent vote in parliament.
This measure will also allow for continuity when a government changes, thus preventing wastage through discontinuance of projects started by an outgoing government. Wastage robs the ordinary citizens and not the elected politicians.
Capital projects may detail infrastructure and capital goods such as roads, schools, hospitals, planes, ports, housing units, community centres, sporting centres, scholarships, new government jobs, investment in State enterprises and the like.
This method of approving capital projects by the parliament will allow the opposition to negotiate for some development of its own and not be left out of the development proposals. This is a real form of power-sharing and by extension, in the case of Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, power-sharing between the two major races.
3. Thirdly, the disposal of State assets must first be debated and passed with a special majority. Things falling in this category would include natural resource assets, State lands and enterprises and public housing.
These are some of the reform measures which would bring transparency and balance to the distribution and allocation of State resources. It will also be a form of power-sharing. This will, in turn, reduce mistrust among the ordinary supporters of the political parties.
Rajdial Nandram
via e-mail