I would like to draw the nation’s attention to the two most disastrous decisions that this Government has now laid at the feet of every citizen. These bad choices began it all.
These mistakes began the domino effects that set us on course for an economy in free-fall, leading to what we may now understand to be an actual recession.
We are all aware of the state of the energy sector in terms of the national economy, coupled with the Covid-19 virus.
But way before that virus, ArcelorMittal, a steel plant in the Point Lisas area, decided to close its doors.
This Government was in a position to invest in a steel mill that would today be pointing this country toward a profitable outlook five years later.
Today the demand for steel has skyrocketed and it’s a market that we wouldn’t be capitalising on, one that is more likely hurting us.
The other blunder is the decision on the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery that the country is learning day by day how important it really was to us.
We, the average citizens, spend our time reminiscing about the days of enough foreign exchange for our foreign vacations.
The decision on the refinery is something we don’t hesitate to say is causing a major problem now.
That refinery just happened to be responsible for the very thing we want most of today—foreign exchange, eventually creating a domino effect in all sectors of our nation’s economy.
It doesn’t help to see oil prices rise day by day either.
And there are reports of the Government contemplating stopping the importation of super gasoline, a decision that the authorities now claim will not happen. Well, I have heard similar things said about the Petrotrin refinery.
These were the beginnings of very bad things to come and from all reports the predictions are that much worse is ahead.
The Government operates with zero foresight, not taking the best decisions, more concerned to take the easy ones.
It’s time to do better on behalf of all citizens who are now facing hardships.
Shaun Field
via e-mail