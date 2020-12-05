There was an outpouring of sympathy for the Venezuelan children and women who were brought to our shores after some time on the high seas. And that is as it should be. However, there is no wailing for our own fates as represented by this turn of events. This event signals our final descent into unimportance regionally, and in geopolitical terms.
Our nation has for many years enjoyed economic rents driven by our strategic location and our oil, then gas reserves. We embarked on pseudo-development strategies that never brought sustained and progressive economic viability.
We have remained vulnerable, like those hapless migrants, bobbing up and down in a perilous environment. In spite of our illusory high per capita income, there are wide swaths of poor people who live on our coastlines, be it Chaguaramas or Erin, seduced by the wiles of modern-day pirates to open our doors.
Even though we are a small nation, we had influence both within and out of the region. We dominated the regional trade, and were the provider of financial resources to others who needed investments. We joined the Organisation of American States (OAS) in 1967 and, with other Caribbean nations, wielded much sway.
In 1985, we got the OAS to remove the restriction on Guyana and Belize, allowing them to enter. We forgave US$360 million of a US$536 million debt owed by Guyana in 2005 as part of the global debt relief programme. Our regiment have long been first responders for hurricane-ravaged islands.
In 2002, Caricom, as a unit, supported the OAS Resolution 833, recognising Hugo Chavez as the democratically elected president of Venezuela against the wishes of the US. But between 2017 and 2019, there were four resolutions splitting Caricom into three groups: pro-Venezuela, pro-USA and those, including us, who abstain. Why?
The PetroCaribe agreement upended our hold on the energy supply to the region. Then, the rise of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, a US government-inspired vehicle which made Jamaica the largest solar energy player in the region, also induced three others to cleave to the US, whose liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchases from us began to decline.
The disputed Shiprider Agreement, which allows for the US Coast Guard to board suspected vessels for narcotics, was being enforced as recently as 2017 in Jamaica and is now being enforced in Guyana, with the recent trip of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. We are unable to protect our coastline due to the inconsistency of purpose between two administrations.
Under then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, we replaced veteran ambassador Christopher Thomas with Dr Neil Parsan, a veritable neophyte. Without provocation, she told Carciom we were not an “ATM”! We followed up with the appointment of an invisible foreign affairs minister and the ineptitude present in the 2016 Eden Charles debacle and the 2018 Dominica OAS fiasco. Dedicated public servants are at risk from those less capable. Institutional knowledge is drained. Networks are people-based.
Guyana has oil and Exxon. Jamaica is leveraging its energy advances to create more operational space. Its policy continuity between administrations creates fiscal space.
We have the migrants and those who would run to Marli Street. To do differently requires a national plan helped by mediating private sector leadership and a rebuilt competent civil service.
Noble Philip
Blue Range