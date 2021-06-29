Bordering on open contempt?

The planned opening of T&T’s borders is the most welcome news for people stranded “outside” for many months.
The rationale for keeping the airports closed since March last year is curious given that the number of active cases and deaths fluctuated between single and low double digits. However, the numbers over the past two months have been in triple digits for active cases and mostly double digits for deaths, making the proposed July 17 reopening eye-opening based on the paucity of information and lack of transparency regarding such a decision.
Caribbean Airlines (CAL) recently decided to retrench 450 workers, an announcement that came after the proposed July 17 date! Putting icing on this clumsily-made cake is the disclosure that the airline is embarking on a restructuring exercise! What has it been doing over these past 16 months?
Undoubtedly, innovation is required during the Covid crisis, which will not disappear but become more manageable. It seems to defy logic that when the borders were closed, CAL staff was retained, albeit at lower salaries and now that the borders will be potentially reopened, retrenchment has become necessary?
Of what great benefit will reopening the borders be with respect to the economy? Will businesses remain closed whilst the borders are reopened? Do they think that the economy will begin to recover because tourists will rush to T&T? If so, what will visitors spend their dollars on?
How many foreign direct investment companies are seeking to enter Trinidad and Tobago and invest? T&T has been red-listed by some countries, so how many tourists are expected? Some of the smaller Caribbean islands are preparing for cruise ships. What is T&T doing?
Is it hoped vaccination will reach herd immunity and redound to the benefit of the health system so that hospitals will not be bursting at the seams?
How many more businesses will shut their doors forever when restrictions are removed? How many more will lose their jobs? How many more families will become very destitute? What is the real rationale for reopening the borders while keeping businesses closed? Is it more important to reopen the borders whilst ignoring T&T’s economic doldrums?
Vaccination is now reaching a potential turning point but is it the expectation that people arriving will not have the virus given the existence of testing and vaccination certificates? If so, why are the borders still closed when such tests have been existing for months? What plans are in place to deal with visitor arrivals concerning the virus and its variants, especially the virulent Delta variant?
The Government needs to rethink its strategy with reference to reopening the borders and resuscitating the economy. The borders should be reopened in phases.
The initial phase should be repatriation of residents who are stranded outside T&T. Their impact on the health system over the recommended 14 days will be a relatively good yardstick to gauge the value of reopening the borders. Once the impact on the health services is minimal, the borders can then be fully reopened.
CAL must revisit its retrenchment strategy and consider retaining most of the people it planned to retrench using diminished working hours and fewer days for its pilots rather than outright retrenchment. At least, “half a loaf is better than none” should be its objective, given that said staff was retained whilst reopening the borders was not yet on the immediate horizon.
Greater focus on the tourism industry is required urgently to accommodate impending arrivals. Will the beaches be ready for beach-goers? Are the roads to them rehabilitated? How will they be attended to, given the virus and its variants?
Are other tourist areas such as the nature centres, the bird sanctuary, Wild Fowl Trust and other places of attraction ready for visitors? Reopening the borders is not merely for residents but tourists whose dollars will enhance the economy.
It is imperative that the loss of jobs, fast-diminishing foreign exchange and developing revenue streams take greater precedence. The economy and livelihood of Trinbagonians require greater focus as the Government tries to grow the economy, resuscitate faltering businesses and prevent further unemployment, whilst having to cut back on some expenditure.
Far greater thought and planning than the public is privy to are necessary if borders are to be reopened. The public must be informed on the plans for revitalisation of the economy in tandem with reopening the borders and not afterwards. Is T&T being subject to pure politics or are serious efforts being made to resuscitate the economy, inclusive of reopening the borders?
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima