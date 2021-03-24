Let us be brutally candid and honest, T&T. What really causes adultery? You tell me.
Is it:
• the Internet;
• running away from problems;
• pornography;
• escort services;
• Facebook;
• boredom;
• growing apart from your partner;
• addiction;
• not being together for the right reasons;
• lack of respect at home;
• feeling unappreciated;
• issues involving body image and ageing;
• insecurity;
• living apart for extended periods of time?
All the major religions frown on adultery, and yet it flourishes. Is it a necessary evil?
Many men do not pull their weight for whatever reason best known to them.
Should a man have more than one mate? Is variety the spice of life?
Offshore I have three pumps capable of transferring oil to land. One is a main pump always online. The other two are on auto standby mode, to be used in case of emergency, which can be anytime.
Does adultery satisfy a need and is only a crime when you are caught? Are marriage vows not sacred anymore?
Is it not true that anything that can be washed can be used again?
Should a union be dissolved because of one minute of temporary insanity? Should we not forgive, forget and move forward?
Is adultery like paying taxes and death—a surety?
Adultery has nothing to do with attractiveness. Both men and women are weak creatures.
Adultery is the application of democracy to love.