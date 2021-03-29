People are victimised by someone they are acquainted with.
Not a stranger. It is termed “intimate partner homicide”. Generally it is the female who is murdered.
Women are at far more risk than men of being victims.
Why do men really kill their women?
The first motive is anger expressed in abuse and violence.
As psychologist Stefan Santokhie put it, “temporary insanity”.
Moving along, the next motive is fear of abandonment and loss. He is afraid she will leave him.
Men will kill because of a fear of being dumped.
Another motive is sexual jealousy.
From flirting to actual knowledge of an affair.
Poor men get horn.
Rich men’s wives have affairs.
Anything you can wash, you can use again.
This is sexual possessiveness.
Some men view their partner as an object not to be shared.
Another reason a man kills his wife is because he is suicidal. The killer may or may not take his own life.
Most chicken out.
Other motives include collecting insurance, mercy killing, psychotic mental illness, replace a wife with another partner.
Men kill thinking they can win a custody dispute.
Drugs and alcohol fan the flames because they interfere with self-control and impair proper judgment.
When a female is murdered the first suspect is her boyfriend or husband.
I lie, Gary?
There is no perfect crime.
Only poor methods of detection by the police.
When Kundal Lal’s lady was missing he made a report.
The officers motivated and inspired him to speak.
He said after a visit to the station he would have confessed to killing Gandhi, Martin Luther King and JFK.
Dhanpatia returned the next day.
No love lost.
Note the location where these crimes occur.
It is the home.
Who do you let into your home?
Consider the homicide triangle:
Love, Money, Drugs.
Gents, if you are unhappy consider divorce.
Forget the financial losses.
You will accumulate more.
Life is too short to be sad and running and hiding all over the world.
As soon as a wife or girlfriend is killed there is a process.
Men think they will get away with murder.
They are the first and prime suspects.
Brothers, admit you have a problem.
Help is out there.
Ladies, choose your men wisely. You have the power to say to yourself this is not how my story is going to end.
Walking away from someone unhealthy is brave, even if you stumble on your way out.