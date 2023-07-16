Boy excels at SEA despite wrist injury

Ramai Trace Hindu School pupil Jude Jones wrote the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination in March with a broken wrist.

He topped the school, passing for his first choice – Presentation College, San Fernando.

Jude was honoured in a function held at the office of the Member of Parliament, Dr Roodal Moonilal, last week Monday.

Moonilal said, “It is an important function to applaud the Jones family and what is a fascinating achievement. In all circumstances, topping your school and getting to your first choice is a great achievement. In the circumstances that we have learned about, it is exceptional. We extend praise, congratulations, and small gifts to mark this occasion.”

Jude scored 96 in Mathematics, 91 in English Language Arts and 18 in Creative Writing.

The Express was told that Jude fell off the bed on the night before the SEA exam and injured his wrist and despite the excruciating pain, he wrote the exam.

Pupils of the Ramai Trace Hindu School have been attending classes in a mandir, as the school building was being constructed. The new building is 90 per cent completed.

Moonilal congratulated the principal, teachers and parents for their determination and patience.

“We have to congratulate the teachers and principal on the achievements of this school. This school is a defining educational institution because the school has spent eight years in a mandir in Rock Road. There are children who came to this school, who have graduated and never seen the school. This is a major development,” he said.

Moonilal wished Jude success in his new school and hoped that his dream to become a pilot was realised. He said parents also played an important role in children’s lives and congratulated Jude’s parents.

“We cannot underestimate the importance of parents, one’s collapse has to do with the collapse of the parent….very few children have proper homes and parents who take an interest in education,” he said.

Moonilal said he understood that institutions were required to have rules but noted that those rules should not undermine the constitutional rights of a person to express their religion and culture.

He said, “Children and parents have a right, according to their culture and religion, to have hairstyles approved by their culture. Schools ought to have its own rules and guidance once it doesn’t undermine the constitutional right to expression of your religion and culture.”

