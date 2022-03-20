Boys doing better in tech skills

IN its statement on Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) scholarships, the Ministry of Education emphasised that girls had taken 66 per cent of the 100 scholarships. This raw statistic, however, conceals a more significant pattern – that, in the subjects requiring raw brainpower, the boys eclipsed the girls.
Thus, in Mathematics, boys took 80 per cent of the scholarships; in Technical Studies, 72 per cent; and, in Natural Sciences, 60 per cent. Intelligence tests confirm this pattern, where boys and girls have the same mean IQ until their late teens, when boys on average tend to score about four to ten points higher on IQ tests. This means that the massive female academic advantage that persists until PhD level has more to do with non-cognitive factors (such as patience, discipline, and obedience) than actual smarts.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport