Boys doing better in tech skills

IN its statement on Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) scholarships, the Ministry of Education emphasised that girls had taken 66 per cent of the 100 scholarships. This raw statistic, however, conceals a more significant pattern – that, in the subjects requiring raw brainpower, the boys eclipsed the girls.

Thus, in Mathematics, boys took 80 per cent of the scholarships; in Technical Studies, 72 per cent; and, in Natural Sciences, 60 per cent. Intelligence tests confirm this pattern, where boys and girls have the same mean IQ until their late teens, when boys on average tend to score about four to ten points higher on IQ tests. This means that the massive female academic advantage that persists until PhD level has more to do with non-cognitive factors (such as patience, discipline, and obedience) than actual smarts.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

Whose balls bigger?

A linchpin is a part used to prevent a wheel from sliding off the axle while riding. It also means the most important part of a complex system. There is a theory called Linchpin Theory by John Casti. With complex systems, multiple events are occurring simultaneously. These events may or may not be related but can have an impact on each other in varying degrees. Thus, according to the interconnection, a supposedly insignificant event can have a larger than expected impact.

Rambharat’s parting shot

IN taking his exit from the Cabinet, attorney Clarence Rambharat released an explosive bombshell of allegations that demands a response from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Interviewed by this newspaper’s sister radio station, i95.5fm, just three days before his resignation, the former minister of agriculture, land and fisheries openly expressed his frustration over corruption in the transfer of State lands. What he described was a gangster operation deep inside the State with tentacles extending down and across from the very top of the public service within a wide network that includes government-employed land surveyors, private attorneys and banks.

Never waste a good crisis

Small island developing states (SIDS), a category which includes Caribbean countries, is a group which is at considerable and increased risk from the global fallout resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A downside to devaluation

Last week Finance Minister Colm Imbert indicated that the Government had absolutely no intention of devaluing the Trinidad and Tobago dollar. This stance taken by the Government throughout their tenure so far is quite a commendable one. Even though there are minimal advantages to currency devaluation our economy in no way requires such a drastic measure at this time.

Faris right man for the job

IF the Prime Minister is the head of central government, who then is the head of local government? When one considers both positions in such a context the answer to the question of the importance of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, and its line minister, in my humble view, seems very obvious indeed.