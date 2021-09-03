Many cricket fans are asking: how come DJ Bravo is such a successful captain of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament? Well, I would like to humbly offer an answer to all those loyal fans of the glorious game called cricket.
Remember—as captain of the local team, then called the Red Steel, he was also very successful and indeed influential to the players back then. Now, he has taken over the reins of leading the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and has thus far led them to five wins in as many matches.
It’s not about the example which Bravo sets for the players in his batting (over 6,000 runs) or his bowling (over 500 wickets) or even his fielding acuity in T20 cricket. It’s about the kind words and encouragement which he offers to the players, both on and off the field of play.
DJ Bravo has the kind of charisma which picks up the player when he is down, and pushes the player when he is on the rise.
These are the salient qualities which captains such as Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran and others need to include in their repertoire.
So, the harsh words of rebuke, frowns and cold stares are not going to help players. Those gestures only cause greater frustration and mistakes.
It is evident to see that when a player fails on the field, Bravo, as a leader, encourages him with words like “nice try” and “at least you did your best”.
Perhaps the present scenario can best be described in DJ Bravo’s own words, speaking about two of his players, Dominic Drakes and Sherfane Rutherford: “It’s just about guidance, encouraging them, getting them to believe, giving them opportunities.”
There is little doubt, therefore, that this Patriots team will go on to win the entire tournament with such leadership.
WKS Hosein
Chaguanas