Breaking the cycle of poverty

Poverty is not a choice, it is a situation.

The poverty cycle is a vicious spiral of deprivation passing from one generation to the next. Education and economic empowerment can break the cycle of poverty.

Poverty is the worst form of violence.

Poverty is punishment for a crime you did not commit.

The opposite of poverty is enough.

Poverty is cheap to address but expensive to ignore.

Overcoming poverty is an act of justice.

Poverty is a disease affecting all of Trinidad and Tobago in the form of unemployment, violence, failing schools, broken homes.

Poverty is the deprivation of economic and social rights, insecurity, discrimination,exclusion, powerlessness.

The majority of T&T is currently experiencing poverty big time. A chicken and chips on a Friday does not make you exempted.

When told T&T did not have money to buy flour to make roti and bake, the reply was make and eat rock cake instead.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

The menace that is crime

It is becoming increasingly evident that the Police Service has no plan for countering the deadly wave of gang violence now sweeping the country and is as helpless as the rest of the population.

With murders racing at the rate of almost two a day since the start of the year, the authorities must intervene now to prevent further escalation. As head of the National Security Council Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley must call his troops together and come up with a plan to disrupt the gangs which appear to be roaming the country at will and without fear of those in authority.

Covid deaths, not shots, tell the whole story

Earlier this week, our Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, must have been quite pleased with the reception of his sardonic response to the Opposition’s query of the January rise in Covid-19 cases.

Not only was he able to successfully switch the topic on the high rise in cases to the decisive drop in hospitalisations for the same period, but to attribute this latter success to his Government’s vaccination policy, and the use of new spokespersons in getting the message across.

Breaking the cycle of poverty

Shameful highway collapse at Creek

FROM ancient times to the present, human civilisations have conquered the art of building upon unstable ground, swamps and lakes. They learned that piling of the areas that have to bear weight has to be done even if it’s wooden piles like in the construction of Venice which has withstood the test of time.

Captain, the Creek is sinking

Gypsy’s iconic “Sinking Ship” should be rewritten to include the Mosquito Creek.

We are befuddled at not only the state of the Creek but also the other secondary routes. How can a multimillion-dollar project be awarded to a contractor whose engineering capabilities are now called into question? Was coastal erosion due to climate change taken into consideration? The continuously questionable decisions of this Government leave much to be desired.

A fashion nightmare

HOW many pairs of shoes does one actually need at any given time? How many outfits? It depends on how one views oneself, doesn’t it? The image we project is really a kind of self-validation: this is how I want the world to see me.