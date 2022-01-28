Breaking the cycle of poverty

Poverty is not a choice, it is a situation.
The poverty cycle is a vicious spiral of deprivation passing from one generation to the next. Education and economic empowerment can break the cycle of poverty.
Poverty is the worst form of violence.
Poverty is punishment for a crime you did not commit.
The opposite of poverty is enough.
Poverty is cheap to address but expensive to ignore.
Overcoming poverty is an act of justice.
Poverty is a disease affecting all of Trinidad and Tobago in the form of unemployment, violence, failing schools, broken homes.
Poverty is the deprivation of economic and social rights, insecurity, discrimination,exclusion, powerlessness.
The majority of T&T is currently experiencing poverty big time. A chicken and chips on a Friday does not make you exempted.
When told T&T did not have money to buy flour to make roti and bake, the reply was make and eat rock cake instead.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town