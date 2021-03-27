There is a tremendous old saying that “we do the best with what we have and the future is revealed”, most times positively. But what if we fail to make the most of the opportunities we are presented with in life?

This is the most important question now facing West Indies cricket as we are confronted by the ghost of West Indies’ cricket future, Brian Charles Lara, standing ominously in the path to our return to greatness under the guidance of astute manager Phil Simmons, in a manner that would make Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol proud.

The sad situation in which “The Prince of Port of Spain” left West Indies cricket is still a sinister spectre that haunts the Caribbean village today. This is because there is a code of honour in sport and in life that says that you rise or fall based upon someone that you chose to honour or dishonour respectively, and it is a public secret that West Indies cricket dishonoured Lara.

I became a fan of Lara while we were both schoolboys, with me failing miserably at cricket at St Stephen’s College while watching in awestruck wonder as he soared at Fatima College. I could not hold a place on my team while he was already obviously destined to be a great one. But I could write a bit, so I devoted my energies to being a sports writer, honouring legends like Lara, Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, Andy Roberts and Michael Holding, among others, as I played my beloved cricket on a keyboard after leaving school.

However, it is still a bone of regional contention that West Indies has not truly treated our cricketing legends well. There are others beside Lara today who have a sour taste in their mouths from real or imagined slights by the regional cricket administrators while West Indies watch Australia, India and now even New Zealand build champion teams by completely copying our cricketing icons and the teams of Lloyd and Richards.

It is an important law of metaphy­sics that says when you love and properly honour a great one of hu­ma­nity, you gain access to their energy for the rest of your life, yet to this day, there is no properly celebrated, official cricketing hall of fame structure for West Indies cricketing icons.

In the meantime, other cricketing nations continue to enjoy periods of greatness similar to theirs while our cricketers cannot access the greatness of yesteryear, and until West Indies develops a proper code of honour in West Indies cricket, Lara would remain the ghost of West Indies’ cricket future, blocking our path to renewed greatness along with his fellow legends.

Fitzroy Othello

Princes Town

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fight for the children’s future

Fight for the children’s future

It will be tragic if Covid-19 is allowed to take more from the nation’s children than it already has.

While the full impact of being denied face-to-face teaching is yet to be quantified, anecdotal evidence indicates that many children, especially those in low-income and rural families, are falling through the cracks. There is the very real risk that the academic education of some may be irrevocably set back, while others who have fallen out of the system may never even return to school.

Chronic coarseness

Chronic coarseness

While aggression is often required in politics, permanent pugilism is counterproductive.

Very early in his career, Dr Keith Rowley was nicknamed “Rottweiler” for his unrelenting aggressiveness in the political arena. He needed to refine that combative propensity on becoming prime minister. Unfortunately, he didn’t. The nation has had to endure much coarseness from its leader.

Jab Zeneca tun ol’ mas

Jab Zeneca tun ol’ mas

It is now clear that the Government was vainglorious in suggesting it had a definite, phased Covid-19 vaccination programme. It used the gift of vaccines, which it so ungraciously accepted from Barbados, to mamaguy us.

The extent of the mamaguy was underlined when a television station ran again last week the scene starring the Minister of Health in the midst of placards when, on February 16, the ministry vaccinated 100 healthcare workers in the course of setting us up for what turned out to be a vaccine fiasco.

Don’t let God steups on us

Don’t let God steups on us

The UK and the EU have populations of 68 million and 746 million people, respectively.

Last Tuesday, the UK tried to make up with the EU over its misunderstanding about the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccines. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent Lord Eddie Lister to Brussels, the headquarters of the EU, “as part of an effort to secure millions of doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine vital to UK’s fight against coronavirus” (Financial Times, March 23).

Right, wrong, but spot on

Right, wrong, but spot on

Last week, dealing with the new vaccines that are unfolded almost daily to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, I unfairly targeted the World Health Organisation and the Pan American Health Organisation as having betrayed countries like Trinidad and Tobago that have adhered to the rules of engagement, quietly awaiting their turns to the first allocations of whatever brand of the vaccine the global and regional health organisations have secured.

Kudos to corporate citizens for vaccine help

After the release by the group’s chief executive officer, Mr Anthony N ­Sabga III, on his corporate gestures to the Govern­ment of Trinidad and Tobago by his company, ANSA McAL, for its offer to pay US$8.4 million for 351,000 Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines on behalf the Government—the request made by no other than the Minister of Health to top businesses to fund vaccines and the public vaccination for the citizens of T&T—the average right-thinking person is left scratching his or her head in confusion.