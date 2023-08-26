The BRICS summit concluded last week in South Africa. The Western media had hyped de-dollarisation, internal conflicts, and ideological differences as they sought to denigrate the BRICS “Global South” initiative.
The Johannesburg II Declaration however demonstrates that this initiative is different from previous Global South initiatives. The Bandung initiative of the 1950s, which had sought to create a “non-aligned” movement as the Cold War gained momentum, died on the vine without a whimper. The New International Economic Order (NIEO) of the 1970s, encouraged by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) success in upsetting the global energy order, was derailed by the Washington Consensus of the 1980s which touted the virtues of unbridled free markets and International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank structural adjustment programmes.
The BRICS initiative has clearly learned from the previous failures of Global South countries to free themselves from neocolonialism and, with the collapse of the former Soviet Union, post-1989 unipolarity and American hegemony. First, the Global South has had more information about the actions of the western countries in Vietnam, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan and those of France in the exploitation of its former colonies in West Africa.
Some colonised minds still wanted to believe, but for many, the scales fell from their eyes and they could see what the West had been doing. The call for apologies and reparations for slavery is part of that mental decolonisation. But the BRICS countries have gone further to participate in information dissemination through both traditional and new media. We have seen the emergence of increasingly influential media houses based in the Global South, such as Al Jazeera and CGTN, reporting on life and activities in a world barely recognised by CNN and other western media.
Second, countries in the Global South have developed real capacity and capabilities. During the recent BRICS summit, India successfully soft-landed its lunar module near the south pole of the moon on its second attempt, a remarkable achievement. China had already landed on Mars and on the dark side of the moon, which required innovation in communications. The notion of inevitable Western technological superiority was being exposed as more myth than reality.
Third, the BRICS initiative is based on patient planning. It began almost 20 years ago, building brick by brick, while others waged war. The BRICS working groups have been behind the scenes, mapping out responses to critical issues facing the Global South such as climate change; representation of the Global South in international organisations; reform of the United Nations, including the Security Council, to give these countries an appropriate voice in world affairs; and the use of the “exorbitant privilege” of the US dollar for geopolitical purposes.
The BRICS initiative would have a reformed United Nations at the centre of multilateralism and protection of human rights, and a reformed WTO at the centre of the multilateral trading system. So, too, the Bretton Woods institutions, the IMF and the World Bank, need to be reformed to reflect contemporary economic and political realities. The BRICS New Development Bank was set up to provide it with leverage in development financing, alongside China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The BRICS Johannesburg II Declaration suggests that it is prepared to work with and through existing institutions, even the G20, to achieve reform, but it will not put all its eggs in those baskets.
Fourth, the BRICS have worked diligently and successfully to realign and repair critical relationships. Achieving rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran has been a significant diplomatic success, brokered by China. Syria has been brought back into the fold of Arab nations, and the Middle East is settling down as the conflicts in Yemen and in Syria are wound down, bringing rapprochement with Türkiye into prospect. Significantly, the Johannesburg II Declaration does not neglect mention of the plight of the Palestinian people and the need for a two-state solution, nor does it neglect the need for resolving the Haitian conflict right here in the Caribbean.
There are other notable statements in the Johannesburg II Declaration on gender-responsive employment, the protection of workers’ rights, and the protection of human rights “in a non-selective, non-politicised and constructive manner and without double standards”.
The BRICS initiative would therefore seem to have a greater chance of success than previous attempts at reform of the international economic and political system. The dominance of the US dollar will not change overnight. Its decline is more likely to evolve as regional trade among BRICS Plus countries grows and is settled in their own currencies, with multilateral deficits settled in US dollars and/or China’s renminbi. This would conserve use of US dollars and therefore limit its use as a geopolitical weapon. Alongside multilateral clearing mechanisms, the BRICS are almost certainly working on an alternative to Swift, and it would appear that India has the technological base for developing such a system.
Despite protestations that countries are free to join whatever groupings they wish, we can be sure that the Western countries are working assiduously to undermine BRICS. They will attempt to divide India and China over their border disputes and over South-east Asia; they will attempt to divide Saudi Arabia and Iran and again isolate Iran; they will support a right-wing government in Argentina and use it to influence the BRICS agenda; they will dissuade other countries, including us here in the Caribbean, from joining BRICS Plus. We will see how it unfolds, but I hope that the reforms to secure equitable and sustainable development and poverty alleviation in developing countries, sorely needed since I was a graduate student in the 1970s, will come to pass.
—Author Terrence Farrell is an
economist and former deputy
governor of the Central Bank of T&T.