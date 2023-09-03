Bridging the generational gap: youth and political leadership

Today, at the age of 23 (although it’s not my birthday), I’m compelled to express disappointment and astonishment at the state of affairs in 2023.
We dwell in a nation that ostensibly upholds the tenets of democracy and champions the cherished right to freedom of expression.
Yet, I’ve observed that these sacred principles are often subjected to mockery and derision. It appears that a particular segment of our society feels threatened by the active engagement of youth within our discourse.
I observed a local government campaign, and it left me disheartened to witness what purported to be leadership and political discourse.
It seems there are individuals or groups committed to preserving the political norm since the 1960s in our nation, where our dialogues centre exclusively around divisive subjects such as religion, sexuality, race, gender and other societal constructs that are cynically manipulated to cast anyone who deviates from this political norm as an outsider.
We the youth (ages 15-35) collectively understand that the conversations dominating our political landscape today lack the depth and substance our society truly requires.
To build a more resilient nation would necessitate the collective contributions of every citizen, rather than relying on a select few who are anointed by those in power.
The endeavours to silence, muzzle and intimidate our youthful voices will undoubtedly prove futile. We possess a resilience that enables us to discern the empty rhetoric and nonsensical ploys that are designed to deter us.
Over the past decade, we’ve witnessed a precipitous decline in voter turnout during each election, whether it be at the local or general.
The days of public relations and divisive stratagems effectively swaying or dissuading voters have vanished into history. We watch with profound astonishment, cognisant that no one is truly beguiled by these tactics.
I challenge current leaders to transcend division and prioritise integrity, and I challenge future leaders to engage in constructive discourse and prioritise societal well-being.
To young political affiliates, I challenge you to prioritise principles over blind party loyalty. Let’s collectively work towards a more inclusive and engaging political landscape.
Kriss Hosein
San Fernando