Bring back debates of old

What has become of quality parliamentary debate? Time was when, with limited coverage and equipment like a radio, we eagerly awaited the one hour Government Broadcasting Unit (GBU) programme from 8 to 9 p.m. to listen to great debates in Parliament.
There was logic, arguments and rebuttals, fluency, language that sometimes sent us to the dictionary, little and savoury picong, alertness in response, flow of proceedings all leaving the listener with a feeling of having a well-spent hour.
The following day there used to be healthy discussion on the contributions heard the night before, inclusive of direct quotes from the speakers and analysis among ourselves of what we would have interpreted.
By contrast, today we have both a TV Parliamentary Channel and a radio station on a 24/7 basis but sadly, little to look forward to as there is often mere repetition, interruptions on Standing Orders due to irrelevance, Presiding Officers’ intervention to gain order, cautioning speakers of need to stay on topic and leaving the listeners and viewers with almost nothing of value in language or worthy of memory.
The likes in the 60s of Williams, Donaldson, Kamalludin Mohammed, O’Halloran, Robinson, Montano vs Capildeo(2), Seukeran, Farquar, to name a few, no longer exist. The Presiding Officer was always respected and able to easily diffuse conflict as MPs seemed more focussed on duly representing their constituencies and less on personal or party interest.The autobiography of Lionel F Seukeran entitled Mr. Speaker, Sir, is worth reading to gain an insight into what we had then.
Well do I remember a conflict between Dr Eric Williams and Seukeran which went like this,(as Williams was responding to Seukeran’s contribution to a Bill).
Dr Williams: The Honourable Member for Naparima must be aware of saltfish as it is on his breakfast plate every morning.
The Speaker promptly intervened: The Honourable Prime Minister is guilty of unparliamentary language.
Dr Williams: With apologies, Mr Speaker.
There ended that and the business of Parliament continued. Today, often enough, an apology or withdrawal seems beyond the ego of many of our MPs. They cry their rights and prefer to be silenced for as long as it takes as they pursue what they call constitutional provision, even as their voice is not heard and their obligation to their constituents is suspended.
That apart, we have seen the use of prepared speeches set and slavishly followed with little debate and the expected rebuttals followed by additional arguments. There has developed also a tendency to “drop a bombshell” by some dramatic revelation. This is quite in order but far too often turns out to be nothing more than an egg shell”! The present parliament is approaching one year but debate, which by now we expected is sadly lacking. Of value too is to remind MPs that our youths are looking at your behaviour in parliament, uncut and live, and quite often, disappointed. We have also witnessed abuse of Parliamentary Privilege regularly.
The media of radio and television bring the Parliament into our living room and have the potential for great influence on the population of all ages. We do expect better. May I also suggest to the relevant authorities that they consider rebroadcasts of the Parliament of the decade of the 60s or some of the especially quality budget debates of that period. It will be educational and greatly appreciated.
Lennox Sirjuesingh
Chaguanas