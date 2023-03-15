The price to rent a house or a room or an apartment is exceedingly exorbitant in most cases. During the Covid-19 pandemic, many people were thrown out, or had to voluntarily leave as they were unable to pay the rent.
Taking into account the prices of food, the prices of rent for very small spaces is extreme. Some relevant authority has to step in here.
Many decades ago in Trinidad and Tobago we had a Rent Assessment Board. In order to bring some sanity to the landlords, I wish to recommend the Government have consideration for their young and old population and bring back the Rent Assessment Board.
Those who are hurting here are the low-income people who are making low wages and would like to be independent from parents and family members. Everyone likes to live on their own, and everyone needs a chance to do so.
For those who have ears, let them hear.