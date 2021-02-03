“We can reduce murders by 50 per cent. But when we arrest these people, we need to make sure they stay behind bars.”
These were the words of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith following the defeat of the Bail Amendment Bill in May 2020.
In recent years our country has seen, through the failure of Opposition support, a regressive trend in our criminal justice system of loosening the net versus tightening it around criminal elements.
I have commented in the past about the illogical position of the Opposition, in failing to support key pieces of legislation such as the Bail Amendment Bill and the Anti-Gang Bill.
These were aimed at the criminal elements, who are in the minority, and keeping them behind bars and off the streets.
Again, given recent events, the normal public outcry will erupt for something to be done and all sides of the political spectrum will take heed and agree that tougher measures must come. However, it appears that when the occasion presents itself for real action to be taken, these bills, aimed to drop the hammer on criminal elements, are not supported. At what point does the right of the citizens to public safety supersede the rights of criminal elements, who should be locked away for our own safe-keeping?
I quoted the Police Commissioner who has consistently called on our elected representatives to support these key anti-crime measures.
He is again joined by the Attorney General, in calling for Opposition support for these bills which would have been utilised by the UNC when they were in government, yet see unfit for the purpose when in Opposition.
I echo these calls for the sake of us all, for the return and support of legislation to restrict bail for criminal elements in our midst and for harsher penalties for gun crimes and gang activity.