ON the eve of independence on August 30, 1962 Dr Eric Williams bequeathed to the people of this nation the watchwords: discipline, production and tolerance. Most of us know the relevance of these words one to the other but let’s just focus on discipline in this the age of the novel coronavirus. We are a talented people but we lack discipline. How else could you explain the actions of some on whom our very lives depend?

Those accustomed to going for a swim in the Caura River or at Maracas or elsewhere want to continue as usual; those who want to knock down a grog and lime in the bar all day and night feel offended because that is no longer permissible; some dare to open bars and sell liquor despite government instructions; would the loss/suspension of liquor licenses be appropriate for those who defy the law three times?

Are those bar owners tempting the authorities to bring down the hammer?

Those who want to go home and have a fete cannot because the good times no longer roll; a pastor who believes he has a direct line to heaven (or his purse?) wants his congregation large as usual; we who are accustomed to jamming up behind one another in the supermarket now have to keep our distance between each another; those who greet family and good friends with effusive hugs and kisses in public now have to knock elbows.

Some of the above derive from pure habit but we will have to learn before it’s too late. Recently I saw the heir to the throne in Britain reach out twice to shake the hands of well-wishers. He had to be gently reminded by officials that action was a no-no. But that’s been a part of his job for ages. The British prime minister and his minister of health have both contracted the virus as well as senior politicians in France, Spain, and Italy. Politicians are constantly in meetings and have to meet people.

The Prime Minister Keith Rowley, the Minister of Health, Terence Deyalsingh, and the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram have been doing a superb job in the fight against COVID-19. They have been ably assisted by first responders, the doctors, the nurses, the media and others of goodwill who are not oblivious to what is transpiring worldwide.

The experiences that other nations have undergone and are undergoing are beneficial to us. They help us to know what we should or shouldn’t do. We do not have to reinvent the wheel but simply cut to the chase.

Recently, before we closed our borders, approximately 20,000 nationals beat the deadline. The minister of health declared it a tipping point. How many of them do you think self-quarantined? All? Ten per cent? Twenty per cent? None? We’ll soon be congratulating them or holding our heads and bawling.

In spite of the superb performance of our authorities I’d like to offer a few suggestions to improve things. According to a section of the US constitution, “perfect” can be made “more perfect”.

1. I’d like the authorities to continue treating our medical first responders with utmost respect. Ensure that they have the personal protective equipment (PPE) to carry out their selfless tasks—appropriate outer wear, gloves, masks (N95), ventilators etc. Remember that they have families too. If things don’t go well Trinbago would be a veritable hell without them.

2. Television channels have been doing a good job presenting experts in various fields giving information and responding to relevant questions. However, I would like a panel of medical specialists (immunologists, virologists, epidemiologists, emergency room physicians, obstetricians and gynaecologists, nurses, primary care physicians, internists, psychiatrists, psychologists) appearing at the same time (three to four each time would do) on the State channel at appointed times (twice a day) answering written questions from members of the public (Larry from Chaguanas, Gloria from Belmont).

The Minister of Health and/or the CMO should be there for obvious reasons. When information is just spewed out, individuals suffer from information overflow and cannot digest everything. They will be prone to remember the response to their question. Other channels can continue to do their thing.

Basil Ince

via e-mail

