Bring in experts, not more cops

The acting Commissioner of Police just does not get it. You can hire an additional 10,000 officers but it will not make a difference. We are already overstaffed with officers.
The kind of murders that we are witnessing are being perpetrated by probably just a handful of hired guns from the various gangs—my guess is about 600. More than anything, we need to develop our detection processes. So, instead of hiring any more officers, spend some money in hiring expert help in this area for about a two-year period.
We need to have undercover officers, phone tapping, enhanced reward systems, well-paid snitches, properly thought of witness protection (the US offered US$25 million for the capture of Saddam Hussein) . Detection and apprehension are the only way to alleviate the present, ever-growing murder rate.
Reducing overall criminal activity is another matter that is related to the economy and good governance with a lot of social introspection.
Out of the 195 or so countries in the world, we used to be a paradise. Now we’re in the top ten highest crime rates in the world—with a legitimate excuse for our citizens claiming refugee status. What a shame on our successive governments.
R Maharaj
Valsayn