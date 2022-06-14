Bring Mr Big to justice

Notice when Mr Big is accused you never see him in handcuffs; no pictures in the newspaper and he does not have to appear in court.
Observe when task force, investigation committees and commissions of enquiry are to be formed the services of Mr Small are never requested. He never seems to qualify or is there an unwritten law that forbids him investigating or arresting his so-called superiors?
In this jacket-and-tie society it is either the integrity of Mr Small is too little to question anyone; or he talks too much and cannot be trusted with secrets or might be tempted to leak things of a confidential nature.
Even in war there are rules and violators are hounded long after the war has ended. The cry of too late and the statutory time has passed is of no consequence where international justice is concerned.
Sins recorded in the book of life can only be deleted with atonement. Hence the following must be called upon to face the scales of justice to answer charges of misconduct, abuse and torture of children in foster homes:
• All governments, cabinet and other ministers, from then to now.
• The chairman of the Task Force.
• All persons who had copies of the report (and did not cry out for justice).
• Members of the Task Force (both living and dead).
• The person(s) and/or institutions that instructed the destruction of copies of the report.
• Those charged with monitoring and evaluating the institutions and turned a blind eye.
• Those who practised financial impropriety both from the ministry’s standpoint and the homes.
• The Catholic Church, for the inaction of the late Archbishop (in the same way the Pope has apologised/answered, for the persecution of hundreds of natives of Canada under the Catholicism banner) and its representatives.
• All employees affiliated to these homes.
• The University of the West Indies for certifying under duress that Sister DX was suitable for a profession when she was not (as the reports on her indicated).
• The employee transferred to the St Ann’s Hospital after alleged repeated sexual abuse of some 30 to 40 children.
• All those who knew of the abuse and are now prepared to speak out but will not call names. (They must not be allowed to become State witnesses and waste the time of the “process”).
Our sincerity in dealing with issues like these can be judged by the slow pace the machinery is turning. If the shoe was on the next foot you would have seen the urgency.
Where is the DPP? The Police Service continues to “pussyfoot” and leave the children in harm’s way. Who is going to separate the abused from the alleged perpetrators. How many more reports are needed to gather enough evidence? Are they still opening hotlines for the Sabga Report? Who is going to set up this Special Court? Who will represent those who have been abused? Will the best lawyers come to their assistance? When is action going to start on the Justice Judith Jones Report?
Does the TTPS need help? Definitely. Their tardiness is regrettable; careless in protecting evidence and never certain about the charges to be laid.
Are there too many big names to be tried? How would saints look in handcuffs? Who will help us catch these big pappies? Would T&T demonstrate justice for all? Are the victims going to be denied justice and continue their secret lives of torture? Where are our human rights lawyers?
The setting up of after-the-fact investigative teams to revamp policies for the homes must not be allowed to overshadow the trial and punishment of alleged perpetrators.
We must not leave them to God. Let the guilty parties face the consequences of their actions and those violated must not have to wait until death to rest in peace.
Justice delayed is justice denied.
Lennox Francis
Couva