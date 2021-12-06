Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell via public announcements have further whetted John Public’s appetite for the staging of “niche” Carnival activities in 2022.
Senator Mitchell has gone a step further by indicating that he has submitted specific proposals to CMO Dr Roshan Parasram for his approval.
Unless I am missing something, these proposals are laced with public health measures to ensure the safety of performers and patrons, to include the need to be fully vaccinated, wearing of masks, social distancing, and the like.
While I totally support the need for Trinbagonians to exhale in a manner that does not result in a deterioration of our present precarious situation with the virus, I am at a loss as to why I have not seen any reference to inclusion of rapid antigen tests (RATs) in the protection regime, given that RATs have been making headlines in many jurisdictions familiar to Trinbagonians—USA, Canada, Australia and many Caricom states.
RATs, after all, get to the base of the public health concern: is the person seeking to enter a country, public or private venue, even the homes of relatives or friends, “infectious”— concerns that cannot be answered by full vaccination, negative PCR tests, antibody tests, and so on; and have been used widely by countries in Europe where they are credited with reducing the extent and depth of Delta Covid spread, when compared to the United States and Canada.
Over the past three to four months the latter countries have appreciated the error of their ways, and have introduced policies and plans to make RATs available to the man in the street.
In the recently announced restrictions on travelling to the US, a RAT taken within 24 hours of entry is one of the conditions for entry.
Since reopening of the T&T official borders of entry (and departure), Trinbagonians have been utilising RATs for travel to the United States, and so residents are not unfamiliar with the rapid test.
I am a fan of US football. Seeing 100,000 inebriated, screaming fans at a stadium calls to mind a T&T Carnival event, no masks or concerns about social distancing.
Screening for entry into these venues has become big business in the US and many companies have been birthed for this purpose.
Cost is a problem and President Biden has moved to flood the market by ordering one billion tests to be made available to the US public, a move to bring the cost down.
In T&T currently, the cost of a RAT is in excess of TT$300. This is gross profiteering since the cost of BinaxNOW, the most popular of the RATs in the US, is US$24 for a two-pack.
The RAT can be added to the cost of a ticket for entry into an officially approved venue for about TT$100; event seekers will readily pay.
If upon arrival at a venue a ticket holder fails the test, he/she can be refunded the cost of the ticket.
Being fully vaccinated may be a requirement for entry into an event venue, but studies have shown that breakthrough infections are not uncommon; there is also the difficulty of enforcing mask-wearing and social distancing when the event is in progress.
Given all of the above, my view is that the CMO should strongly consider adding RATs as a condition for approval of the proposed niche events.
The Government should move swiftly to provide the wherewithal, i.e. put policies and regulations in place, to truly ensure the public safety, and reduce the profiteering that is at present rampant in the provision of RATs.
It may be too late for Christmas events but Carnival events are certainly within range.