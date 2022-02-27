Bring on the blue devils

Blue Devils! Ugly, revolting, frightening, discomforting, devilish. Children cry when they see them, many wince. Whence have they come? The answer is from us, not from hell, but the hell in us and the hell we have created.

The blue devils come from a sacred space. Participants pray and fast before assuming that repulsive demeanour. The art properly practised is sacred and we can learn a few things from it.

The blue devils are prophetic in the biblical sense of the word. They make a divine pronunciation, judgment – about us, society and institutions. They expose hypocrisy.

The blue devils remind us we are all devils, to a greater or lesser degree. This is part of the trove of Carnival – social relativity. Carnival says we are all socially relative: down with the fancy titles and offices, language and professional costuming – we are all devils.

This is why the ole mas is a crucial part of the Carnival. It makes fun of all of us and we should allow it to. At times the Doc didn’t like it but he didn’t stop it. He was wise.

Many people see in the blue devils the aggrandisement of the Devil. This is to misunderstand the art form. Even the devil is socially relative because of the resurrection.

He thinks he has power but ultimately doesn’t because he has been definitively conquered. So we can make fun of him, too, as the medieval artists did in making the dirty water from the roofs of cathedrals gush through the mouths of helpless gargoyles.

Blue devils are “sacramental” as well. They point to a whole range of “us”. Penguin’s 1980s classic “Look de devil dey” is the best calypso apprehension of this:

You ‘fraid de devil? You ‘fraid him bad?

Well look de devil right in your yard!

An’ he grinning while you saying grace

Shaking up he tail in people face

Wey de devil dey? Wey de devil dey?

Look de devil dey!

To fool people eyes devil does disguise

But is no problem to recognise them

Some like to deck in suit whole day

And round dey neck have balisier.

There are unassuming devils in our midst, quite apart from the criminal elements of the hoods but equally vicious, breaking down the morale of society, “deck in suit whole day”. “And round dey neck they have balisier” is not an indictment of PNM corruption per se but political hypocrisy and forked-tongueness. He could well have sung: “And on dey chest, de rising sun.”

But it was courageous of him to point a finger at the PNM – the strongest political supporter of the calypso tent. Again, social relativity. The calypsonian must dare to bite the hand that feeds him/her or else the veracity of his/her message is compromised.

And then the earth – “beginning to look like an immense pile of filth” (Pope Francis) – from which emerge other devils ravaging our health. So let’s not fear the blue devils. Bring dem on!

Fr Martin Sirju

RC Cathedral

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The case for utilities corridors

While we await the report on the recent blackout from the three-man team of experts, a related matter to which we will definitely have to give some serious thought is the question of the inherent vulnerability in our electrical grid system.

Maha Shiva Ratri the Great Night of Shiva

Of all the festivals we observe Shivratri is of special value as it commemorates the intervention of the Supreme Soul into the affairs of mankind. It is a reminder of what we should value as a successful society and acts as a cautionary tale to the unwary.

Leaders must stand together against Russia’s threat to peace

The current invasion of Ukraine by Russia may well be described as “From Russia with hate”. Fully charged with deception, lies and false assurances from Vladimir Putin, who should be outrightly condemned in strongest word and action, world leaders must bind together to show their disapproval.

A different Carnival Monday

A different Carnival Monday

With the Government’s “Taste of Carnival” not extending to an actual street festival, Trinidad and Tobago experiences its second Carnival still fettered by the Covid-19 pandemic but yet under conditions very different from last year when the country was under lockdown.

Bring on the blue devils

Blue Devils! Ugly, revolting, frightening, discomforting, devilish. Children cry when they see them, many wince. Whence have they come? The answer is from us, not from hell, but the hell in us and the hell we have created.

The blue devils come from a sacred space. Participants pray and fast before assuming that repulsive demeanour. The art properly practised is sacred and we can learn a few things from it.

Disenfranchised grief

Disenfranchised grief

So, my stepfather died September last year, in the middle of the pandemic and the restrictions. The loss was much more for my mother, his biological daughter, and his siblings. I think he and my mother were together for over 40 years.