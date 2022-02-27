Bring on the blue devils

Blue Devils! Ugly, revolting, frightening, discomforting, devilish. Children cry when they see them, many wince. Whence have they come? The answer is from us, not from hell, but the hell in us and the hell we have created.
The blue devils come from a sacred space. Participants pray and fast before assuming that repulsive demeanour. The art properly practised is sacred and we can learn a few things from it.
The blue devils are prophetic in the biblical sense of the word. They make a divine pronunciation, judgment – about us, society and institutions. They expose hypocrisy.
The blue devils remind us we are all devils, to a greater or lesser degree. This is part of the trove of Carnival – social relativity. Carnival says we are all socially relative: down with the fancy titles and offices, language and professional costuming – we are all devils.
This is why the ole mas is a crucial part of the Carnival. It makes fun of all of us and we should allow it to. At times the Doc didn’t like it but he didn’t stop it. He was wise.
Many people see in the blue devils the aggrandisement of the Devil. This is to misunderstand the art form. Even the devil is socially relative because of the resurrection.
He thinks he has power but ultimately doesn’t because he has been definitively conquered. So we can make fun of him, too, as the medieval artists did in making the dirty water from the roofs of cathedrals gush through the mouths of helpless gargoyles.
Blue devils are “sacramental” as well. They point to a whole range of “us”. Penguin’s 1980s classic “Look de devil dey” is the best calypso apprehension of this:
You ‘fraid de devil? You ‘fraid him bad?
Well look de devil right in your yard!
An’ he grinning while you saying grace
Shaking up he tail in people face
Wey de devil dey? Wey de devil dey?
Look de devil dey!
To fool people eyes devil does disguise
But is no problem to recognise them
Some like to deck in suit whole day
And round dey neck have balisier.
There are unassuming devils in our midst, quite apart from the criminal elements of the hoods but equally vicious, breaking down the morale of society, “deck in suit whole day”. “And round dey neck they have balisier” is not an indictment of PNM corruption per se but political hypocrisy and forked-tongueness. He could well have sung: “And on dey chest, de rising sun.”
But it was courageous of him to point a finger at the PNM – the strongest political supporter of the calypso tent. Again, social relativity. The calypsonian must dare to bite the hand that feeds him/her or else the veracity of his/her message is compromised.
And then the earth – “beginning to look like an immense pile of filth” (Pope Francis) – from which emerge other devils ravaging our health. So let’s not fear the blue devils. Bring dem on!
Fr Martin Sirju
RC Cathedral