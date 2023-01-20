Maybe we do need a “PNM Pre­sident” since it seems like the PNM (People’s National Movement) is the one that makes sound decisions on behalf of the people, like purcha­sing the OPVs (offshore patrol vessels) 12 years ago, only for the others to come in and cancel them, get the refund and swiftly proceed to spend it all, claiming that the war on drugs, guns and human trafficking is on the land, not on the sea.

However, for the following seven years under the PNM, those same people complained about the porous borders, then when the PNM again bought OPVs, and on virtually the first day at sea while intercepting a vessel attempting to enter illegally, a baby was shot in the head—the others claimed it was murder.

The PNM got a substantive commissioner of police (CoP) into office after the others had an acting CoP for all of their five years in office.

The PNM closed the refinery business that was draining the foreign exchange of the country, a very difficult decision that turned out to be correct. The PNM fired the errant Central Bank governor, the PNM picked up the pieces of the chaotic Point Fortin highway and are in the process of completing same. The PNM is building the highway to Sangre Grande and beyond, despite obstacles put in the way by others. The PNM is developing the roads to Toco despite the naysayers. The PNM built the Curepe overpass for tens of millions of dollars less than the others’ overblown, corrupted proposal.

The PNM bought two new vessels for the ferry service to Tobago and silenced the constant complaints. The PNM is developing the waterfront in San Fernando, and they also raised the tax exemption for workers, now the middle class is expanded so air-conditioning units for the home and multiple cars in the driveway are now common.

The PNM fought to get Covid-19 vaccines for the population, while others were claiming “sunlight will kill Covid”. Then, after seeing their own supporters dropping like flies from Covid-19, they silently relented and went on national TV to take the vaccine themselves.

So, yes, we may do very well with a “PNM President”. Bring her on.

Kirt McCall

Las Lomas

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The devaluation conversation

The devaluation conversation

Despite the fact that the TT dollar operates on a floating and not fixed exchange-rate basis, the national conversation remains dominated by the prospect of a devaluation. Perhaps this reflects the insecurity linked to the lack of control over the global forces of supply and demand that determine the country’s foreign exchange revenue.

Lovely jubbly and glubby glubby

Lovely jubbly and glubby glubby

Following my last column about the responses to textures, particularly in food, a friend asked how I felt about souse. For a fleeting moment I thought she had made some and was offering me a taste that Sunday morning. Although her message was about the column, my brain is so loopy, I went there first. Luckily, I caught myself before accepting her “offer,” and we chatted about the common variations in the vinegar-based concoctions: chicken feet and pig trotters, loaded with lime, chadon beni, garlic, pepper and so on.

Rate increase unfair to customers

Did you see the method of increasing rates for utilities? First, the utility goes to the Regulated Industries Commis­sion (RIC) with a plan. Then, the RIC says, yes, you can increase your rates. Next, the RIC publishes these increa­ses. Finally, after all this, the RIC says they will have consultations with the public.

RIC must do a better job

The Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) has done a poor job in trying to sell the increased utility rates to the public.

Their advertisements and commu­nications are a dismal failure. But credit for having the public forums. There are two issues:

More benefits to fewer State regulations

State-imposed regulations lead to inefficiency and corruption.

Most people don’t realise this. Rather, they accept the party line that regulations help protect the ordinary citizen. Yet the same ordinary citizen knows full well, often from personal experience, that Government is inefficient and corrupt.

Celebrate SEA excellence

Why should it take a Freedom of Information request for the name of the top SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) student to be revealed to the public?

Shouldn’t we be collectively celebrating student excellence and encouraging our young scholars to con­tinue to strive for repeated excellence? And encourage others to follow suit?