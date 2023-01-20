Maybe we do need a “PNM President” since it seems like the PNM (People’s National Movement) is the one that makes sound decisions on behalf of the people, like purchasing the OPVs (offshore patrol vessels) 12 years ago, only for the others to come in and cancel them, get the refund and swiftly proceed to spend it all, claiming that the war on drugs, guns and human trafficking is on the land, not on the sea.
However, for the following seven years under the PNM, those same people complained about the porous borders, then when the PNM again bought OPVs, and on virtually the first day at sea while intercepting a vessel attempting to enter illegally, a baby was shot in the head—the others claimed it was murder.
The PNM got a substantive commissioner of police (CoP) into office after the others had an acting CoP for all of their five years in office.
The PNM closed the refinery business that was draining the foreign exchange of the country, a very difficult decision that turned out to be correct. The PNM fired the errant Central Bank governor, the PNM picked up the pieces of the chaotic Point Fortin highway and are in the process of completing same. The PNM is building the highway to Sangre Grande and beyond, despite obstacles put in the way by others. The PNM is developing the roads to Toco despite the naysayers. The PNM built the Curepe overpass for tens of millions of dollars less than the others’ overblown, corrupted proposal.
The PNM bought two new vessels for the ferry service to Tobago and silenced the constant complaints. The PNM is developing the waterfront in San Fernando, and they also raised the tax exemption for workers, now the middle class is expanded so air-conditioning units for the home and multiple cars in the driveway are now common.
The PNM fought to get Covid-19 vaccines for the population, while others were claiming “sunlight will kill Covid”. Then, after seeing their own supporters dropping like flies from Covid-19, they silently relented and went on national TV to take the vaccine themselves.
So, yes, we may do very well with a “PNM President”. Bring her on.
Kirt McCall
Las Lomas