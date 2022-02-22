Bring on the professionals

My passport expired in June 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 confusion. I wasn’t going anywhere in a hurry, not even to Toronto in June 2021 on the passing of my beloved brother, so did not bother to follow the many notifications from the Passport appointment office, re the renewal procedure.
About one month ago, having learned from a relative that the process had been simplified, I decided to try for a renewal, although a lot of it still revolved around “online” instructions. Wondering how many people in this country have access to this modern technology of “online; scanners; and photocopy machines”, I proceeded.
By Thursday, February 17, I had an 11 a.m. appointment for renewal of my passport down on Richmond Street. With all documents requested in hand, I journeyed down.
First to find that because of the blackout the day before, the Parkade elevators were not working. At my age, I was forced to journey down three flights of stairs to the ground floor.
And here, the confusion continued. As the female clerk looked at my application form, her question was: “Your husband is dead?”
My affirmative reply brought the shocking request for a computerised death certificate, and not the copy from the Births and Deaths Office that was in my possession, even though I had not been asked to bring it.
I explained that he had been dead for 12 years and we had not lived together for several years before that, and I had gotten a passport without any such request since his death.
But the answer was still that I would have to go over the street to the green building housing the Registrar General’s Offices, and apply for the computerised copy which should not take long and if I was back within the hour before noon, I would be fitted in.
Exhausted, I trundled over to the “green” building, and was told by the receptionist that I should be out of there before an hour.
As usual, the form had to be filled out, and with due separation I joined a line of about four people.
As the time ticked by, I realised: no way was I going to get out of there within an hour, as the first person took about 15 minutes for their information to be processed.
I asked the woman standing behind me what was the cost of this document; $25, said she, without any hesitation. Thanking her, I left. Why should I pay $25 for a document which was of no use whatsoever to me? This was no land or money issue from my deceased husband’s will. This was my passport.
It was back to the Parkade and a climb again up three flights of stairs to my car, without a renewed passport, and a $16 parking ticket.
Think I have to agree with my Prime Minister that we need some professionally trained persons at the head of our Government departments. And certainly not those who come up through the ranks with the “civil service” mentality of making life difficult for citizens.
Angela Pidduck
Maraval